Five of Gururam’s 10 Covid-19 patients recover; no new case reported on March 28

gurugram

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 22:51 IST

Of the 10 active COVID-19 cases reported from Gurugram in the last 15 days, five have recovered after they tested negative in the confirmatory test. According to the health department, three cases were confirmed negative Saturday after undergoing treatment in a private hospital for the last 14 days. The list includes a 40-year-old woman from Sector 50, a 22-year-old woman and her 18-year-old brother from Palam Vihar. On Friday, two patients – a 26-year-old woman resident of Sector 9 and a 44-year-old male resident of sector 50 – were tested negative and have been discharged.

On Saturday, no positive case was reported from the city.

“It is good news that patients are recovering and no new cases are being reported. Hopefully, till now, there is no community transmission in Gurugram. However, people should continue to practice social distancing for some more weeks,” chief medical officer Dr Jaswant Singh Punia said.

Currently, five people are undergoing treatment at private hospitals. List includes a 35-year-old woman doctor, who worked at the sample collection lab in Sector 10, Civil Hospital, a 55-year-old man, a 70-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man from Palam Vihar, and a 36-year-old woman from Sushant Lok-1.