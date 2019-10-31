e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 31, 2019

Five-year-old girl in Gurugram sexually assaulted, critical

According to the police, the incident took place around 5.30pm when the girl’s parents, who work as construction labourers, were at work on a poultry farm.

gurugram Updated: Oct 31, 2019 12:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Gurugram
The police have said the girl was not in a condition to identify the suspect.
The police have said the girl was not in a condition to identify the suspect.(Getty Images)
         

A five-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unidentified person in Garhi Harsaru village in Sector 10 on Wednesday evening. The police said she sustained serious injuries in her private parts and was rushed to Civil Hospital for surgery, where her condition is reportedly critical.

According to the police, the incident took place around 5.30pm when the girl’s parents, who work as construction labourers, were at work on a poultry farm.

Sanjay Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 10A police station, said the unidentified suspect allegedly lured the girl when she was roaming near her house and covered her face.

“He took her to an isolated place and sexually assaulted her. After he escaped, the girl started crying and complained of pain to her parents. Her parents then informed the police and she was taken to hospital for treatment,” the SHO said.

The police said the girl was not in a condition to identify the suspect. “She is traumatised. We have recorded the statement of her parents and are trying to trace the suspect,” SHO Kumar said.

A doctor at Civil Hospital, requesting anonymity, said that the girl was brought to the hospital around 8pm in a critical condition. “She was immediately admitted and is currently undergoing surgery,” the doctor said.

The girl’s family hails from Uttar Pradesh, the police said. A case was registered against the unknown suspect under Section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at Sector 10A police station on Wednesday.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 12:40 IST

tags
top news
65 killed as fire engulfs express train in Pakistan’s Liaqatpur
65 killed as fire engulfs express train in Pakistan’s Liaqatpur
Delhi High Court sets up AIIMS panel for Chidambaram’s health status
Delhi High Court sets up AIIMS panel for Chidambaram’s health status
India plans to open 100 airports at a cost of Rs 1 lakh crore by 2024: Report
India plans to open 100 airports at a cost of Rs 1 lakh crore by 2024: Report
Pentagon releases video, photos of raid on ISIS chief Baghdadi in Syria
Pentagon releases video, photos of raid on ISIS chief Baghdadi in Syria
FB contractor Cognizant to cut 13,000 jobs, shut some content businesses
FB contractor Cognizant to cut 13,000 jobs, shut some content businesses
People in North India may lose 7 years of life due to air pollution: Study
People in North India may lose 7 years of life due to air pollution: Study
Maxwell announces break from cricket due metal health issue
Maxwell announces break from cricket due metal health issue
‘Dedicate decision to abrogate Article 370 in J&K to Sardar Patel’: PM Modi
‘Dedicate decision to abrogate Article 370 in J&K to Sardar Patel’: PM Modi
trending topics
Sardar Vallabhbhai PatelJammu KashmirPM ModiIndia vs BangladeshIndira GandhiShah Rukh KhanP Chidambaram

don't miss

latest news

India News