Five-year-old girl in Gurugram sexually assaulted, critical

gurugram

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 12:40 IST

A five-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unidentified person in Garhi Harsaru village in Sector 10 on Wednesday evening. The police said she sustained serious injuries in her private parts and was rushed to Civil Hospital for surgery, where her condition is reportedly critical.

According to the police, the incident took place around 5.30pm when the girl’s parents, who work as construction labourers, were at work on a poultry farm.

Sanjay Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 10A police station, said the unidentified suspect allegedly lured the girl when she was roaming near her house and covered her face.

“He took her to an isolated place and sexually assaulted her. After he escaped, the girl started crying and complained of pain to her parents. Her parents then informed the police and she was taken to hospital for treatment,” the SHO said.

The police said the girl was not in a condition to identify the suspect. “She is traumatised. We have recorded the statement of her parents and are trying to trace the suspect,” SHO Kumar said.

A doctor at Civil Hospital, requesting anonymity, said that the girl was brought to the hospital around 8pm in a critical condition. “She was immediately admitted and is currently undergoing surgery,” the doctor said.

The girl’s family hails from Uttar Pradesh, the police said. A case was registered against the unknown suspect under Section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at Sector 10A police station on Wednesday.

