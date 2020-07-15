e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / Foundation stone of ₹1,500 crore highway between Gurugram-Rewari laid

Foundation stone of ₹1,500 crore highway between Gurugram-Rewari laid

gurugram Updated: Jul 15, 2020 00:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Union minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Tuesday sanctioned road projects in Haryana worth ₹20,000 crore, and laid the foundation stones (via video conferencing) for 11 of these projects, including a 46-km four-lane highway from Gurugram to Rewari via Pataudi.

The proposed highway is expected to be completed by December 2022 at a cost of ₹1,524 crore. The highway, on National Highway 352 (NH-352), will be part of a 132-km road that will connect Gurugram with the state border with Rajasthan beyond Narnaul.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which will construct the highway, is slated to spend close to ₹4500 crore on the entire project, of which ₹2300 crore is expected to be spent on acquisition of largely agricultural lands.“Farmers will get this amount of money. In this time of the coronavirus outbreak, availability of funds will boost economic activities in the regions around the area. The upcoming logistics hub coming up in Mahendragarh will also get the benefit of this highway, as access will become much easier,” said NHAI chairperson Sukhbir Singh Sandhu.

The Union minister of state for statistics and programme implementation and Gurugram MP, Rao Inderjit Singh, put forth certain requests before Gadkari via video conferencing on Tuesday, namely the urgent requirement to construct flyovers on this stretch at Bilaspur, Kapadivas and Bawal, as well as at IMT Manesar, areas which form part of the arterial Delhi-Jaipur Highway. Gadkari responded saying that the matters, particularly that of building an elevated road at IMT Manesar, would be “taken up soon”.

On Tuesday, Gadkari also inaugurated three road projects in Haryana, including a four-lane road from Rohana and Hasangarh to Jhajjar, a four lane road form the Haryana-Punjab border to Jind, and a two-lane road from Jind to Karnal.

Apart from this, he also laid the foundation stone for seven other road projects including a six-lane access control road from Ismailabad to Narnaul, a four-lane road from Rewari to Atteli Mandi, a six-lane road from Atelli Mandi to Narnaul. a four-lane road from Jind to Gohana and another from Sonipat to Gohana, and yet another four-lane road from the Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border to Rohana. The cost of all these projects is estimated at ₹2027 crores, as per a Tuesday press release issued by the district administration.

top news
As Congress picks old guard over new, future tense for both Gehlot, Pilot
As Congress picks old guard over new, future tense for both Gehlot, Pilot
Congress hits reset after Sachin Pilot’s exit, dissolves party teams
Congress hits reset after Sachin Pilot’s exit, dissolves party teams
Regulate Covid treatment costs at private hospitals, orders Supreme Court
Regulate Covid treatment costs at private hospitals, orders Supreme Court
‘Was a 20-20. Test match next’: Team Sachin Pilot tweets to Ashok Gehlot
‘Was a 20-20. Test match next’: Team Sachin Pilot tweets to Ashok Gehlot
Sachin Pilot welcome to join, say BJP leaders as party weighs its options
Sachin Pilot welcome to join, say BJP leaders as party weighs its options
In damage-control mode, Nepal govt gives PM Oli’s Ayodhya claim a new spin
In damage-control mode, Nepal govt gives PM Oli’s Ayodhya claim a new spin
Sanjay Jha who faulted Congress for turmoil in Rajasthan suspended from party
Sanjay Jha who faulted Congress for turmoil in Rajasthan suspended from party
Covid update: New anti-virus trains; Apple reopen plan; online class rules
Covid update: New anti-virus trains; Apple reopen plan; online class rules
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyAmitabh BachchanKarnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 Live UpdatesMBSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020Vikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In