Four, including 3-yr-old, killed in road accidents over two days

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 22:04 IST

Four people, including a three-year-old boy, were killed in four separate road accidents in the city. The incidents took place in Kherki Daula, Sector 29, Farrukhnagar and Bilaspur between Sunday and Monday. According to police records, so far this month at least 14 people have lost their lives in road accidents in the city which has the highest number of such fatalities in Haryana.

In the first case reported Sunday evening, a three-year-old boy was killed after an SUV car allegedly ran over him in Nakhrola village, Kherki Daula. The police said that the boy’s father sustained minor injuries on his leg.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Charan Singh of the Kherki Daula police station said, “The victims had gone to see a doctor and then to a vegetable market. While walking home, the father, Bhupat, was carrying Deepak in his arms, when they were hit by a Mahindra Bolero SUV car.”

The police said the car crushed Deepak’s head and he sustained fatal injuries. The driver of the car rushed both the victims to a hospital where Deepak was declared dead on arrival. “The suspect is yet to be arrested. The police are investigating the case,” Singh said.

According to Haryana Vision Zero (HVZ), Gurugram has witnessed highest number of road fatalities in Haryana in the first six months of this year. Between January and June, a total of 235 people lost their lives in road accidents. Though there has been a 6.7% decline in statewide road fatalities in this duration compared to the same period last year, Gurugram road fatality rate only witnessed a dip of 0.06%. In July, at least 22 people were killed in such accidents across the city, police records show.

In the second incident, a 21-year-old boy was killed on Monday after a canter truck allegedly hit his motorcycle in Farrukhnagar. Police said they arrested the truck driver from the spot. Sub-inspector (SI) Rakesh Kumar of the Farrukhnagar police station said, “The incident took place when Mohit, the victim, was trying to overtake the canter truck. His chest was crushed under the truck’s tyre. Police arrested the suspect on the spot.”

A case was registered against Mukesh Kumar, the driver, on Monday. He was produced before a district court and granted bail on Tuesday.

In third incident, on Monday, a 45-year-old man was killed after a car allegedly hit the auto-rickshaw he was travelling in near a hotel in Sector 29. ASI Rakesh of the Sector 29 police station said, “The man was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The suspect is yet to be arrested.” Police said the auto-rickshaw driver escaped with minor injuries.

In the fourth incident, a woman was killed after a car allegedly hit her in Bilaspur Kalan village on Monday. Police said that the car driver was yet to be arrested. A police official privy to the investigation said, “The woman was walking on a road when a car ran over her. Police are investigating the case.”

To bring down the number of road fatalities in the city, the traffic police said they have identified the accident-prone spots, also called black spots.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), traffic, Himanshu Garg said, “We have identified black spots across the city. But the main reason behind the high number of road fatalities in the city is high-speed traffic, which other districts do not have. Gurugram has KMP and national highways due to which the possibility of road accidents increases as average speed of vehicles is higher. We have taken multiple steps to ensure that accidents don’t happen. It will take time for the changes to be seen.”

