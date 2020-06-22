Four men loot ₹3 lakh from store employees on Golf Course Road

gurugram

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 23:59 IST

At least four men allegedly robbed ₹3 lakh from two employees of a departmental store on last Saturday after threatening to stab them on Golf Course Road in DLF Phase-1, said the police on Monday. The police said one of the employees was injured in the incident and rushed to a hospital for treatment.

According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday at 10.30am when the staffers of a departmental store in DLF Phase-1 were on their way to a bank in Sector 44 to deposit cash. The police said their car had reached Arjun Marg and was about to take a turn when another white car blocked their path.

One of the staffers, Sanjay Singh, said that the white car had been following them and trying to push them to the side of the road for several minutes.

“I had signalled to the car driver to maintain distance. But suddenly, he parked the car in front of us at the turning. At least four men, two of whom were masked, alighted from the car. One of the suspects, who had a blade in his hand, snatched the car keys. He attacked my colleague, Swaminath, with the blade and snatched the bag containing the cash. Swaminath suffered a cut on his arm and neck. The other suspects threatened to stab us with a knife. They fled after stealing the bag,” Singh said, adding that the bag contained ₹3 lakh cash.

Swaminath was discharged from the hospital on Sunday evening, said the police. The police on Monday recovered the car used by the suspects from Sohna.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), crime, said, “An initial probe suggests that the suspects had done a recce and were aware that the employees of the departmental store routinely deposited cash in the bank. We are probing if an ‘insider’ was involved in the planning. The suspects’ car was found abandoned from Sohna.”

The police said they have retrieved footage from CCTVs on Golf Course Road and efforts are on to trace the suspects. A case was registered against the suspects under sections 379 B (punishment for snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at DLF Phase-1 police station on Sunday, said the police.

In another incident, several armed men allegedly stole at least 125 cases of liquor from a liquor store in village Khutpuri in Sadar Sohna on Saturday night. The police said the suspects allegedly held a liquor store employee hostage at the gunpoint before loading the liquor cases onto their car.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that the suspects took several rounds in their car and transported the liquor to an unidentified location. “The suspects are yet to be identified. An FIR has been registered,” said the official.