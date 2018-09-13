Four-year-old boy sodomised by relative in Gurugram’s Sukhrali

A four-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by his relative in Sukhrali village of Sector 17 on Tuesday evening, the police said.

Police said the accused is a relative of the boy’s father and had rented a room in the same building as the boy’s family in Sukhrali.

The 18-year-old accused, who works as a tea seller, was arrested from Iffco Chowk on Tuesday night after the boy told his parents about the ordeal and the police was informed.

According to the police, the incident took place around 6pm, when the boy went to the house of the accused to watch television.

Kiran, sub-inspector of police, said that the accused is a relative of the boy’s father and the boy used to go to his house frequently.

“The boy’s family stays on the ground floor and the accused lives on the first floor. In the evening, the boy was watching television when the accused allegedly sodomised him. The boy’s medical examination was conducted on Wednesday,” said Kiran.

The accused was produced in the district court on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody, said police.

A case was registered against the accused under Section 6 of the POCSO Act at the sector 17/18 police station. The victim’s family and the accused hail from Bhind, Madhya Pradesh.

17-year-old held for obscene act

In another incident, a 17-year-old boy was apprehended for alleged indecent exposure towards an 11-year-old girl in Laxman Vihar near Sector 3A on Wednesday.

The police said that around 5.30pm on Sunday, the girl was riding a bicycle in the lane of her residence when the accused stopped his scooter in front of the girl and exposed himself.

Sub inspector Saroj, the investigating officer, said the girl ran to her house and informed her parents. “The incident was reported to the police on Tuesday. The accused was produced before a juvenile justice board (JJB) and sent to a correctional home in Faridabad,” said Saroj.

A case was registered against the accused under Section 12 of POCSO Act at the women’s police station.

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 04:55 IST