Gambling addict held for 20 bank heists in 8 states

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 23:46 IST

A 38-year-old man, who was dismissed from the army in 2007 due to his alleged gambling addiction, was arrested for robbing more than 20 banks across eight states over the last decade, police Thursday. Police said he liked riding his luck and wanted to be rich.

The suspect, identified as Anil Singh of village Sawad in Haryana’s Charkhi-Dadri district, was commissioned in the army in 2000 and allegedly became a habitual gambler when he was posted in Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Once, the para commando did not return to his unit after a leave as he started gambling in his village and drew up a heavy debt, police said.

Based on a tip-off, Singh was arrested from Delhi airport where he landed from Tamil Nadu after allegedly robbing a bank on February 26. Police said Singh and two of his aides had robbed the bank of gold and ₹30 lakh cash, which are yet to be recovered.

Police commissioner Muhammad Akil said that in early 2008, Singh allegedly met a criminal in his village and they formed a gang to rob a local Gramin bank. “He had lost nearly ₹80,000 over two months and had taken loan from family and friends to gamble,” Akil said, adding that he had also started betting on cricket matches.

“He first thought to target a bank which was close to his hideout. He allegedly broke the bank wall but could not succeed in entering the strong room. After spending four hours inside, he returned empty-handed,” said Akil recounting Singh’s confession.

Police said his first two attempts at robbing a bank were unsuccessful, but between March and December 2008 he allegedly robbed nine banks in Gurugram, Bhiwani, Allahabad, Jaipur, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Jaipur.

Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Preet Pal Sangwan said Singh allegedly paid off his debt and bought land in Gurugram’s Bhondsi with the loot money. Later, he built a two-storey house where he lived with his wife, son and daughter. “He was arrested for the first time in 2009 for an attempted robbery in his village and later by Himachal Pradesh police and was lodged in Una jail for nearly two years,” he said.

Police said Singh met criminals in the jails where he was lodged and made a strong network in nine states. He started visiting places, including Allahabad, Jaipur, Jhansi, Gwalior, Aligarh, Haridwar, Raipur in Chattisgarh, Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh and Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu, for recce and to conduct robberies.

Sangwan added that Singh would fly to all places, but never returned with any loot money or goods. He allegedly sold the gold locally and transferred money through hawala. “He never carried money with himself and never kept enough money in his accounts to ensure he was never under the scanner. Last year, he bought a Maruti Brezza car on loan, but met with an accident on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, from where it was impounded,” Sangwan said.

Singh was taken on a six-day police remand on February 27 and was sent to 14-day judicial custody Wednesday. Police said three police officials of Tamil Nadu had visited the city on March 1 and questioned Singh, but he did not cooperate with them. He will be taken on production remand to Tamil Nadu for further investigation and for recovery of robbed items, police said.

Akil said they will question the goldsmiths and bookies whose names were disclosed. He added that police would also attach his properties.