e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 08, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Gurugram / Gang that robbed auto-rickshaw drivers busted, two held

Gang that robbed auto-rickshaw drivers busted, two held

gurugram Updated: Feb 08, 2020 21:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The crime branch of the Gurugram police arrested two members of a gang that robbed auto-rickshaw drivers of cash and other valuables on Saturday. The police also recovered one three-wheeler and other miscellaneous items. With this arrest, the police claim to have solved nearly 20 theft cases.

According to the police, the gang has been functioning for the past four months in the city.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the gang consists of five members, of whom two were arrested by the Sector 31 crime team. The suspects have been identified by their first names as Shahrukh and Illiyas of Uttar Pradesh. They were remanded to police custody.

Sangwan added that on Friday night, they received a complaint from one Rahat Ali, an auto-rickshaw driver in Sector 29 area, alleging that he was robbed after giving three passengers a ride.

According to the police, Rahat Ali was standing near Sahara Mall on MG Road when three passengers approached him and asked him to drop them at a private hospital near Iffco Metro station. After being driven for a few kilometres, they held him at gunpoint and robbed him of ₹1,500.

Ali described the passengers to the police and told them that he could identify all the suspects. “The passengers did not seem like a gang at first to the victim. They had agreed to pay him ₹50 and they did not have any conversation during the journey. They were pretending,” Sangwan said.

An FIR was registered against five unidentified persons under sections 379 (snatching), 392 (robbery) and 34(common intention) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) at the Sector 29 police station. CCTV camera footage from three different locations was recovered. On Saturday, two of the suspects were arrested after a chase by the police team. Three more are on the run, the police said.

top news
NCP activist claims plot to kill Sharad Pawar; files police complaint
NCP activist claims plot to kill Sharad Pawar; files police complaint
2 killed in blast during religious procession in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
2 killed in blast during religious procession in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
‘Shaheen Bagh repaying debt to AAP’: BJP MP tweets appeal to ‘patriots’
‘Shaheen Bagh repaying debt to AAP’: BJP MP tweets appeal to ‘patriots’
Half a million Indian payment card details are being sold for $9 a piece
Half a million Indian payment card details are being sold for $9 a piece
An insider’s tale of UPA’s success, failure, writes Karan Thapar
An insider’s tale of UPA’s success, failure, writes Karan Thapar
Man crosses road inches away from elephant, shocking video angers people
Man crosses road inches away from elephant, shocking video angers people
Maruti Suzuki displays Jimny at Auto Expo to gauge Indian customer response
Maruti Suzuki displays Jimny at Auto Expo to gauge Indian customer response
Delhi exit polls decoded: AAP win predicted, BJP makes gains, Congress lags
Delhi exit polls decoded: AAP win predicted, BJP makes gains, Congress lags
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Delhi Exit Polls 2020Swara BhaskerDelhi Assembly Election 2020 VotingDelhi Polls 2020Shaheen BaghDelhi Exit Poll Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news