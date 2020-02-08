Gang that robbed auto-rickshaw drivers busted, two held

gurugram

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 21:29 IST

The crime branch of the Gurugram police arrested two members of a gang that robbed auto-rickshaw drivers of cash and other valuables on Saturday. The police also recovered one three-wheeler and other miscellaneous items. With this arrest, the police claim to have solved nearly 20 theft cases.

According to the police, the gang has been functioning for the past four months in the city.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the gang consists of five members, of whom two were arrested by the Sector 31 crime team. The suspects have been identified by their first names as Shahrukh and Illiyas of Uttar Pradesh. They were remanded to police custody.

Sangwan added that on Friday night, they received a complaint from one Rahat Ali, an auto-rickshaw driver in Sector 29 area, alleging that he was robbed after giving three passengers a ride.

According to the police, Rahat Ali was standing near Sahara Mall on MG Road when three passengers approached him and asked him to drop them at a private hospital near Iffco Metro station. After being driven for a few kilometres, they held him at gunpoint and robbed him of ₹1,500.

Ali described the passengers to the police and told them that he could identify all the suspects. “The passengers did not seem like a gang at first to the victim. They had agreed to pay him ₹50 and they did not have any conversation during the journey. They were pretending,” Sangwan said.

An FIR was registered against five unidentified persons under sections 379 (snatching), 392 (robbery) and 34(common intention) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) at the Sector 29 police station. CCTV camera footage from three different locations was recovered. On Saturday, two of the suspects were arrested after a chase by the police team. Three more are on the run, the police said.