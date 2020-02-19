GMDA asks developers to share settlement plans ahead of next budget

gurugram

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 23:56 IST

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has called a meeting with the city developers on Friday which is aimed to seek developers’ settlement plans with respect to their undergoing and proposed projects across the city so that they can aligned with the budget preparation for the financial year 2020-21.

This is the first time that such kind of meeting with the developers has been arranged by the GMDA, since its inception in August 2017.

“The meeting has been called to discuss the infrastructure development projects to be taken up by the GMDA during the financial year 2020-21, along with the ongoing projects. The details of the projects will be shared and explained during the meeting for taking your feedback and suggestions for better coordination and development,” said the meeting agenda shared with the participants.

Several GMDA projects are in the pipeline, relating to water, sewer, electricity, roads, Metro, hospitals, bus terminals, etc. Many of these projects for the newly developed sectors are lagging behind its timeline for land dispute or other reasons. These projects mainly fall in the sectors 58 to 115. The authority will share such ideas with the developers and it would expect the participants to share their proposed sector-wise settlement plans, and suggest accordingly before the authority can accommodate anything if required in its budget for the financial year.

“We will share our objectives with the developers and seek their suggestions and objections and their settlement plans in the city. So this is very focussed meeting essentially for budget next financial year for what we make a consolidated assessment,” said GMDA chief executive officer VS Kundu.

The budget 2020-21 includes widening work for Southern Peripheral Road to laying infrastructure for water and sewer pipeline networks to 24-metre road issues etc.

“Basic amenities are still missing in many sectors. Approach roads are not available for many, and there are several other issues on part of the government that yet to be resolved in terms of infrastructure development. We will certainly attend the meeting this Friday to know GMDA’s plan aimed promote coordination between developers and authority,” said a developer wishing anonymity.

The authority is expecting active participation from the developers.