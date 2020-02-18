GMDA reconnects Central Park-1 sewer line

gurugram

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 20:03 IST

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Tuesday reconnected the sewer line of Central Park-1, a residential group housing society in Sector 53, two weeks after the authority’s enforcement wing had disconnected the same due to an allegation that the sewer line was discharging sewage into the master stormwater drain.

The GMDA had sent a notice to the society’s residents’ welfare association (RWA), seeking an explanation as to why it was connected to the stormwater drain network, instead of the sewer. The disconnection of the sewer line had caused a lot of problems to the residents, who approached senior GMDA officials for a solution.

Discharging sewer into drains is an offence under the environment act and the state pollution control board can impose a heavy penalty on offenders, which left residents worried.

Lalit Arora, GMDA’s chief engineer, said, “We have resolved the issue by reconnecting the sewer line of Central Park-1. The sewer line was disconnected in confusion, after major flooding of the Golf Course Road, a few months ago. But there is no issue now and the RWA of the society need not worry about it.”

On December 18, 2019, there was massive flooding on the Golf Course Road due to sewerage overflow in the area. After receiving complaints from the residents, a GMDA engineering team had checked the source of the overflow and took action.

Geetanjali Pandey, RWA president of Central Park-1, said, “The GMDA officials told us that our society’s sewer line was connected with the master drain and that caused a big worry for us. Our society had got sewer line sanctioned 15 years ago and we were unable to digest this fact. We ran from pillar to post to resolve the issue, as the GMDA men threatened us of a penalty also and asked to apply for sewer connection. We met Lalit Arora on Monday and he ordered his men to look into the issue.”

On Tuesday, a team of engineers examined the situation in order to identify the master sewer line network along the Golf Course Road adjoining Central Park-1 and rectified the mistake.