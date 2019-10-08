GMDA starts constructing speed tables on Mall Mile

gurugram

Oct 08, 2019

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has started building speed tables opposite the Sahara Mall on the 2km-long Mall Mile.

Speed tables are similar to speed breakers, but have a flat surface instead of a rounded top. Aside from checking the speed of vehicles, the flat surface aids pedestrian in crossing the road.

The speed tables were recommended by Haryana Vision Zero (HVZ), which highlighted the need for speed calming measures at the location for facilitating safe movement of pedestrians and checking the speed of motor vehicles.

“We had carried out a safety audit in February and found that the spot opposite Sahara Mall has an extremely high pedestrian footfall. During each rush hour, usually between 6pm and 7pm, approximately 1,500-2,000 pedestrians cross the MG Road. Despite such high pedestrian traffic, our audit found that there was not even a single pedestrian amenity at the spot and hence we recommended installation of a speed table on an immediate basis,” said Gurpreet Singh, senior road safety associate (RSA) with HVZ.

Explaining the pedestrian volume, Singh said, “The DMRC and Rapid Metro Sikanderpur stations are close by; many people visit malls located next to each other. Also, a lot of people reside in the Chakkarpur village and use the path next to the malls to reach their houses.”

The GMDA has already constructed a speed table on IFFCO Chowk-Bristol Chowk side of the carriageway. HVZ officials said that a speed table would be built on the other side of the carriageway within a week’s time.

“Work on one carriageway is complete and by October 15 work on the other carriageway will also be done. We are in the process of short-listing other junctions and crossings across the city where such speed calming measure can be implemented,” said a senior GMDA officer privy to the development.

GMDA chief executive officer V Umashankar said, “We are considering the possibility of introducing speed tables at every stretch we are redesigning or constructing afresh. In the case of Mall Mile, we are considering closing two cuts on service lanes before Sahara Mall, which lead to residential areas. Once the cuts are closed the speed of traffic will increase. Hence, it was felt that a speed calming measure, such as a speed table, would be required.”

This is the second time that a speed table has been constructed in the city. Last month, following HVZ’s recommendation, the GMDA had built speed tables opposite Artemis Hospital in Sector 51.

“According to the Indian Road Congress (IRC) guidelines, speed tables are one of the most effective speed calming measures for checking vehicular speed and aiding the crossing of pedestrians. Although, the facility is recommended for arterial stretches and not master roads, the speed tables were suggested for the Mall Mile because of the congestion and low speed of vehicles,” said Sewa Ram, an urban transport systems design expert and a faculty member at the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), Delhi.

In May last year, the HVZ had identified five intersections—Sector 17/18 T- junction; Hanuman Mandir Chowk, Palam Mor, Bakhtawar Chowk and Jwala Mill T-junction for building speed tables and sent a recommendation to this effect to the district administration.

HVZ officials said last week the designs for speed tables at the each of the five intersections were approved by the GMDA and action will be taken when the model code of conduct ends after the Haryana assembly election.

The HVZ is a state-backed programme that aims to bring down roads fatalities to zero in Haryana.

