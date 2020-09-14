GMDA to upgrade 30-year-old drains along Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road

gurugram

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 00:33 IST

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will complete the upgrade of the sewerage lines along the Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road by December this year — almost 30 years after they were first laid down, said officials on Sunday.

GMDA officials said that the sewerage line along the stretch was laid down in the early 1990s and currently lies in a state of neglect. Also stormwater from nearby drains gets mixed up with sewage, leading to waterlogging on the stretch.

GMDA officials said that to resolve the issue, the master sewerage line is being reinforced using the Cured In Place Pipe (CIPP) method, which will increase its life span by another 50 years.

“In the CIPP method, a resin tube primarily made of polyester, is inserted from the surface into the damaged pipe. Over time, this new tube starts taking the shape of the existing one. Further, to increase its curing rate, water measuring above 80 degrees Celsius is added. In simple words, a new pipe is added within the existing one to give it more strength and resilience, and to fill up the possible gaps and cracks to stop leakage. The biggest advantage of this method is that little to no excavation is required. As such, the work can be completed much faster,” said Pradeep Kumar, chief engineer, GMDA.

Kumar said that once the tube is cured, it stretches from one manhole to the other, and hence, work is only done in small patches. Otherwise, a significant amount of excavation would be required.

He said that the CIPP method is currently being used on a 1.4-kilometre stretch of the Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road for a cost of ₹7 crore and that the GMDA is hoping to complete the project by December.

GMDA officials said that this stretch is one among the many other master roads in the city, where drainage lines will be upgraded or replaced. The decision has been taken in the wake of the severe waterlogging that the city experienced last month on August 19 and 20. Kumar further said that a significant number of drains across the city are 30-35 years old, and are in the dire need of upgrade.

“We have started making plans for enhancing the next leg of sewerage drains, between IFFCO Chowk-Signature Towers-Rajiv Chowk along the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway. This is a key stretch as lakh of heavy vehicles cross the stretch on a daily basis. If we don’t strengthen the existing drains than they can easily collapse under the weight of heavy vehicles, and may develop leakages, which can subsequently affect the road surface as well. Work on this will start shortly,” said Kumar.

Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road, a 7.5km-long stretch between Dundahera border and Mahavir Chowk, is one of the oldest roads in the city that provides a direct link between Delhi and Gurugram. More than one lakh vehicles ply over on the stretch on a daily basis, as per GMDA officials.

Along with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), GMDA is also looking to widen the stretch from four to six lanes, build pedestrian bridges, cycle tracks and pavements at four junctions — Hanuman Chowk, Jwala Mill T-point, Sector 18 T-point and Sector 21 T-point. This project is expected to cost ₹55 crore, a large portion of which will be spent in building new or fixing old stormwater and sewerage lines, said GMDA officials.