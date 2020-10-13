Govt allows farmhouses in urban Gurugram

gurugram

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 23:24 IST

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) has announced a policy to allow development of eco-friendly dwelling units, akin to farmhouses, in urban areas, said officials. According to the department, farmhouses that have been developed on urban and agricultural land can also be regularised under this policy, if they meet the conditions.

Under the ‘low density eco-friendly housing policy’, owners of plots ranging from 2,000 square metres to 2.5 acres would be allowed to develop farmhouses in urban areas, but no commercial activity would be allowed, said officials. The permissible floor area ratio (FAR) for plots would be 0.20. Further, the ground coverage for plots between 2,000 square metres to one acre would be 20%, while 15% would be allowed for larger plots. A setback of six metres needs to be provided on each side of such properties, the policy states.

Earlier, such constructions were allowed only in agriculture zones and developers had to obtain a licence for this purpose.

Landowners will have to obtain a change of land use (CLU) clearance, under the scheme. As per the policy, the eco-friendly units can have only one dwelling unit, should have ample green area and owners will be allowed urban farming and horticulture. Also, a biogas plant and rainwater harvesting system have been made mandatory.

The house policy assumes significance in view of the violations at a large number of farmhouses on the outskirts of the city. Recently, the DTCP had demolished around 20 farmhouses in the Aravallis.

Makrand Pandurang, director, DTCP, said that the department had received a number of representations from landowners, who either owned agricultural land or undeveloped plots, which could be converted into farmhouses. “Clear rules for development of farmhouses in urban areas are outlined in the policy. Farmhouses that were developed earlier and meet the norms can be regularised,” he said.

However, farmhouses in forest land and areas where urban development is not allowed will not be permitted. “This policy will generate revenue for the government and also help in maintaining low density, as only one dwelling unit is allowed,” Pandurang said.

Farmers in rural areas, which are in the controlled zone, can set up such farmhouses, said Pandurang.

The policy, however, stipulates that owners would not be allowed to carry out commercial activities, such as setting up banquet halls, recreation zones or religious/institutional purposes.

Pools, ponds and water bodies are allowed in the farmhouses, and are excluded from the allowed FAR. The policy also allows construction of rooms, between 70 to 100 square metres, for guards.

Officials said the new policy is likely to help landowners on the outskirts of the city and those who own pockets of developed sectors, where development could not be undertaken under existing policies.

Experts, meanwhile, said that this policy will greatly help in curbing development of unauthorised colonies, which is rampant in the city. “A large number of landowners are turning their land into colonies as there is no other avenue to use this land. Also, it will keep a check on density of population and reduce pressure on infrastructure,” said Vinod Behl, a city-based real estate expert.