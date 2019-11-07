Govt mini bus driver arrested for running over cyclist near Khushboo Chowk in Gurugram

gurugram

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 23:30 IST

A 33-year-old man was arrested on Thursday after the government mini bus he was driving allegedly hit a cyclist near Khushboo Chowk. Police said the victim succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Another motorcyclist, who was at the spot, sustained minor injuries.

The driver was identified as Ravinder, a resident of Faridabad. Police arrested him from the city after receiving a tip-off. A case was registered against him under sections 279 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at DLF Phase 1 police station on Wednesday. He was produced before a court on Thursday and granted bail.

According to the police, the incident took place on Wednesday around 3.30pm when Sanjay, the deceased, was allegedly going towards Sikanderpur on his bicycle.

“I was going from Khushboo Chowk to Sikanderpur. At some distance, I saw that a red bus had hit someone. When I reached the spot, I saw that my brother-in-law, Sanjay, who was riding his bicycle was lying on the road. I took the help of a few bystanders and rushed him to Paras Hospital,” a relative of the deceased stated in the FIR. He added that Sanjay was later referred to another hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Police said the victim was from Odisha, and worked in the city as an electrician.

Police said that the motorcyclist sustained minor injuries as the bus brushed past him.

Vijender Singh, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), DLF Phase 1 police station, said, “The incident took place when the bus hit the man on bicycle from behind. A motorcyclist also sustained minor injuries during the incident. No passenger in the bus was injured. We have arrested the bus driver.”

In a separate incident, a 29-year-old woman sustained minor injuries after a car allegedly hit her in Gwal Pahari on Monday.

According to the police, Shweta Goyal, the victim, is a resident of Faridabad and works at a private company in Gwal Pahari. The incident took place on Monday around 10.30pm when she was standing on the side of the road and the car allegedly hit her. In the police complaint, she alleged that the driver fled the spot with his car.

Jagjeet Singh, head constable (HC), DLF Phase 1 said, “The woman sustained minor injuries on her thigh. She approached the police on Wednesday and a case was filed. We have confiscated the car from its owner. However, he said that someone else was driving his car during the incident. The suspect is yet to be arrested.”

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 279 and 337 of the IPC at DLF Phase-1 police station on Wednesday.