Gurugram: 2 men snatch ₹95,000 cash from employee of gas agency

gurugram

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 23:43 IST

Two unidentified men allegedly snatched ₹95,000 cash from an employee of a private gas agency in Sector 10 area near Dwarka Expressway on Thursday morning. The police said the accused men are yet to be identified.

According to the police, the incident took place around 8am, when the victim, Deshraj, a native of Bharatpur, Rajasthan, was on his way to the gas agency’s office in Sector 9. In the police complaint, he said, “I had left from a warehouse in Wazirpur around 7.30am in a truck. I was carrying a cylinder and some cash, which I had kept in a sack. At 8am, as I reached near Dwarka Expressway, a car came in front of my truck and blocked the way.”

“Before I could react, two men, whose faces were covered, alighted from the car and climbed on to the truck from the co-driver’s side. They pushed me and snatched the sack, which had ₹95,133 cash. They assaulted me and escaped. I could not note down the number of the car as I was in a state of shock,” said Deshraj.

A police official, privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “We are checking CCTVs in the area to trace the suspects. The modus operandi suggests that the suspects were aware that the victim routinely carries cash from the gas agency and had conducted a recce. We are probing if it was an inside job.”

A case was registered against the accused persons under sections 379 A (punishment for snatching) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 10 A police station, said the police.

In another incident on Thursday, two motorcycle-borne men allegedly snatched a woman’s gold chain near the flyover at Rajiv Chowk. The police said the incident took place around 12.15pm, when the woman, identified as Anita Kumar, a resident of Indira Colony, was on her way to the district court near Rajiv Chowk on her scooter.

In the FIR, she said, “As I crossed the chowk, two men, who were on a motorcycle, suddenly snatched my chain. I tried chasing them on my scooter, but could not note down the registration number of the motorcycle.”

A case was registered against the accused under sections 379 A and 34 of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) of Shivaji Nagar police station, said the police.

According to the police, till August 31, at least 126 snatchings have been reported in the city this year as compared to 308 in 2019. The period includes 68 days of the lockdown, during which only three such cases were reported.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “Several crime teams have been formed to trace recent snatching cases in the city.”