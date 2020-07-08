Gurugram:20-year-old found murdered in Sector 94

gurugram

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 23:58 IST

: A day after a 20-year-old man went missing, he was found murdered at a vacant plot in Sector 94 on Wednesday morning, the police said. A case of murder has been registered against unidentified persons.

The victim, Uttam Singh, a resident of Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh, worked as a supplier in an automobile company in Gurugram’s Sector 37. According to the police, he had gone to IMT Manesar to supply materials to a firm as part of his official duties on Tuesday morning but did not return to his house in Hari Nagar, Sector 10 A.

His brother told the police that when he did not return by the evening, the family tried calling him on his mobile phone but there was no response. In an earlier conversation during the day, the victim had told his brother that he did not have any conveyance to return from Manesar and had asked if his brother could pick him up.

Sanjay Kumar, station house officer (SHO), sector 10 A police station, said, “A commuter informed the control room regarding a dead body lying near a school in Sector 94, following which our teams rushed to the spot in the morning. Prima facie, it appears that the victim’s throat was slit with a knife. His phone and other belongings have been recovered, which rules out loot as the motive. It is possible that he took a lift for the commute from Manesar.”

Police said they are checking CCTVs in the area to identify possible leads. The victim’s body was handed over to the family after an autopsy, on Wednesday evening. A case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) has been registered against unidentified persons at Sector 10-A police station.