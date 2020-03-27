Gurugram: 25% water supply staff sent on leave amid lockdown; GMDA promises steady supply

gurugram

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 23:30 IST

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has sent 25% of its employees engaged in the treatment and distribution network of water on paid leave from Wednesday. Officials said the decision was taken in view of their safety. However, the supply will not be affected, said the authority.

Never, in its last 25 years of canal-based water distribution history, has the authority cut down the size of staff strength under any circumstance. The first water treatment plant (WTP) at Basai was started in 1995 to cater to the urban population of the city. Since water treatment and distribution are essential services and considered zero-error zones, the GMDA currently has a 180-strong workforce at its WTPs and boosting stations to ensure the supply remains uninterrupted even in times of crises.

The GMDA employs around 25% of its workforce; 75% is outsourced. Most outsourced employees live in nearby villages and adjoining districts.

Of the 180 employees—mostly are Grade 4 and work in eight-hour shifts—140 are currently working in three shifts.

The authority has to ensure that the daily water supply does not suffer, however.

Abhinav Verma, GMDA executive engineer, said, “We have asked 40 employees who used to travel distances of 4km to 5km everyday to stay home for their safety in light of the Covid-19 outbreak. More employees wanted to stay home, but we cannot cut down staff strength any more, otherwise, distribution will suffer and we may be in trouble. We supplied 380 million litres daily (MLD) on Thursday and we believe supply will not go down beyond this. Two weeks ago, we supplied 440 MLD. This is summer and demand will go now. The remaining 140 employees are now working in three shifts.”

The authority has stationed these employees as per their duty roaster at Basai and Chandu Budhera WTPs and two boosting stations sectors 16 and 51— the four infrastructures are the lifelines of the city in terms of water supply.

The authority has ensured that employees get food items and their daily needs are seen to properly where they are stationed as well as their routine medical check-ups are done and their dwellings, WTPs and boosting stations sanitised.

The sub-divisional engineer, junior engineer and executive engineer visit in these locations daily to check that these facilities stay uninterrupted.

“In terms of surface water supply, Gurugram is at the top,” said former GMDA chief engineer Lalit Arora.