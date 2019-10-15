Gurugram: 30-min snag on Metro’s Yellow Line delays commuters by an hour

gurugram

Oct 15, 2019

Metro services between Sultanpur and the HUDA City Centre (HCC) section of the Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line were affected for around 30 minutes on Tuesday morning resulting in long queues at the platforms which delayed commuters by about an hour.

As per the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the services were affected from 8.30am to 8.57am between the two stations due to a signalling issue near Sultanpur Metro station. Commuters said that though the service was resumed, it took another 45 minutes for the crowd to clear up at the station, resulting in delay.

“Services between Sultanpur and HUDA City Centre section of Yellow Line were affected today (Tuesday) from 8.30am to 8.57am due to a point flash (signalling issue) near the Sultanpur Metro station. Trains were regulated during this period as the maintenance staff attended to the issue. This lead to minor bunching on the line which was gradually cleared once the issue was resolved,” official spokesperson for the DMRC said.

Regular commuters said they were caught unawares by the snag when they were asked to deboard the HCC-bound Metro at the Saket Metro station.

“I was returning to Gurugram after meeting my mom. There was an announcement in the coach asking passengers to get down at the next station. I initially thought that the train may have developed an issue. The entire platform was crowded,” said Ritu Sinha, a resident of Sector 57.

The DMRC updated commuters about the glitch via the social media.

“Yellow Line Update: Delay in services between Qutub Minar and Huda City Centre. Normal service on all other lines (sic),” DMRC tweeted.

By 8.59am, the DMRC had issued an update on resuming the service. “Yellow Line Update: Normal services have resumed (sic),” DMRC tweeted.

Many commuters only realised about the snag once they reached the Metro station and had to wait for nearly 40 minutes to board the next available Metro during peak Metro rush hour.

Abhinav Sandhu, a resident of Sikanderpur, said, “By the time, I reached MG Road Metro station, there were long queues at all points of entry to the station. I also witnessed many people exiting the station and hiring cabs to reach their destinations. Despite resumption of service, 20 minutes later, it took me 20 more minutes to board the next Metro as there was a large queue at the platform. The snag resulted in me reaching my office an hour late.”

Last month, on September 2, a similar snag was reported at the HCC Metro station resulting in services between HUDA City Centre and Qutab Minar getting affected for 90 minutes.

