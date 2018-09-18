Gurugram civic body seals 55 spas operating without trade licenses

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Monday sealed 55 spas in Zone 4 for operating without the requisite trade licenses issued by the corporation. The sealed businesses were located in Omaxe City Centre, Omaxe Gurgaon, Omaxe Celebration, Raheja Mall and ILD Mall, the MCG stated in a press release on Monday.

All spas had previously been urged to seek the appropriate licenses before being forcibly sealed, the release stated.



After the crackdown, MCG commissioner Yashpal Yadav issued orders to concerned officials, asking them to ensure compliance with trade licenses. Yadav also said that investigations would be initiated against businesses found to be violating the MCG’s trade norms.

In accordance with Yadav’s orders, Ravinder Yadav, joint commissioner of Zone 4, has instated a team under zonal taxation officer Dinesh Kumar, to ensure that businesses comply with all trade norms. The team also includes tax inspector Navin Kumar, senior clerk Amit Kumar, a junior clerk and two ‘computer clerks’. The team has been instructed to issue notices to all business establishments operating in Zone 4, asking them to obtain the necessary trade licenses. In the event that the businesses fail to do so, they stand to be sealed.



“It is compulsory to take a trade license from the municipal corporation to set up any business in the municipal limits under sections 330, 331, 335 and 336 of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act 1994. If a person does not have a trade license then the municipal corporation will seal the establishment. Hence all businesses in our jurisdiction are urged to follow the rules,” the MCG commissioner said.

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 10:45 IST