37 social media accounts under scanner for SIR protest misinformation

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has identified over 37 social media accounts, including 17 linked to right-wing groups, for allegedly circulating misinformation, rumours, and fabricated videos related to the ongoing SIR protests and has filed FIRs in connection with the matter, an officer said on Sunday. Police have so far taken action under the IT Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against 17 accounts for allegedly inciting the public, said an officer requesting anonymity. (Representational image)

The officer, who wished to remain anonymous, said police have so far taken action under the Information Technology Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against 17 accounts for allegedly inciting the public and disrupting law and order.

Police have also issued notices to social media platforms to take down the alleged posts, the officer said.

Acting on one of the FIRs, police said they have arrested social media users for allegedly creating AI-generated images of assistant commissioner of police Vivek Bhagat and a woman journalist, falsely showing that the “journalist is being harassed”. They added that investigators examined the images and found them to be AI-generated.

The journalist has accused Bhagat of sexually harassing her while covering a protest near Jantar Mantar on October 3. Bhagat has also filed a counter-complaint, leading to an FIR on October 13, under the SC/ST Act and BNS against the journalist for allegedly hurling casteist remarks.

Police said that, in connection with fabricated posts on social media accounts, they sent a notice to X seeking details of users accused of uploading fabricated videos. The letter, seen by HT, said the content the users circulated allegedly disrupted public order.

Police said they have also identified several right-wing accounts circulating posts and reels targeting protesters and misleadingly portraying the demonstrations.

They said several other accounts have also been identified for allegedly sharing fabricated content on police action against protesters.

Police are also monitoring several social media platforms, and an officer added that a probe is underway.