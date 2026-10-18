37 social media accounts under scanner for SIR protest misinformation
Delhi Police identified 37+ accounts, including 17 linked to right-wing groups, over alleged misinformation about SIR protests and filed FIRs.
New Delhi: The Delhi Police has identified over 37 social media accounts, including 17 linked to right-wing groups, for allegedly circulating misinformation, rumours, and fabricated videos related to the ongoing SIR protests and has filed FIRs in connection with the matter, an officer said on Sunday.
The officer, who wished to remain anonymous, said police have so far taken action under the Information Technology Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against 17 accounts for allegedly inciting the public and disrupting law and order.
Police have also issued notices to social media platforms to take down the alleged posts, the officer said.
Acting on one of the FIRs, police said they have arrested social media users for allegedly creating AI-generated images of assistant commissioner of police Vivek Bhagat and a woman journalist, falsely showing that the “journalist is being harassed”. They added that investigators examined the images and found them to be AI-generated.
The journalist has accused Bhagat of sexually harassing her while covering a protest near Jantar Mantar on October 3. Bhagat has also filed a counter-complaint, leading to an FIR on October 13, under the SC/ST Act and BNS against the journalist for allegedly hurling casteist remarks.
Police said that, in connection with fabricated posts on social media accounts, they sent a notice to X seeking details of users accused of uploading fabricated videos. The letter, seen by HT, said the content the users circulated allegedly disrupted public order.
Police said they have also identified several right-wing accounts circulating posts and reels targeting protesters and misleadingly portraying the demonstrations.
They said several other accounts have also been identified for allegedly sharing fabricated content on police action against protesters.
Police are also monitoring several social media platforms, and an officer added that a probe is underway.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORJignasa Sinha
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.Read More
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