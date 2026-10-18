Himachal to appoint PGI, AIIMS PG graduates sans tests, interviews

The Himachal Pradesh government has amended the Resident Doctors Policy-2025 to facilitate the appointment of eligible postgraduate (PG) doctors who have completed their degrees from the PGI, Chandigarh, and the AIIMS, New Delhi, officials said on Sunday. The appointments will be made under the 33.33% quota reserved for direct candidates, as notified by the state government on 31 January, 2026.

The appointments would be made against vacancies of senior residents or tutor specialists in the state’s six medical colleges.

According to a fresh notification issued by the department of medical education, a new clause has been incorporated into the policy. Under the provision, eligible PG doctors from these two premier medical institutions shall be appointed on the basis of merit obtained in MBBS and postgraduate examinations, without any written test or interview.

The appointments will be made under the 33.33% quota reserved for direct candidates, as notified by the state government on 31 January, 2026.

Officials said the step is expected to help strengthen the availability of specialist medical personnel and further support the government’s efforts to improve healthcare services and medical education in Himachal Pradesh.

The amendment has been incorporated as Clause 7.3.8 in the policy, originally notified on October 10, 2025, to facilitate the appointment of qualified postgraduate doctors in the state’s medical colleges in the public interest.

“The amendment reflects the government’s initiative to facilitate the recruitment of qualified medical professionals in health institutions of the state. It would strengthen the availability of specialist medical services in Himachal,” officials said.

The health department spokesperson said the chief minister was focused on strengthening government medical colleges, expanding opportunities for postgraduate medical education and improving the availability of specialised healthcare.