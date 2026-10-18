Actor safe, multiple probe teams formed, forensic team on ground: Mumbai Police on Tiger Shroff assassination bid

Police informed that the incident took place at around 7 PM, when some unidentified persons arrived at the location and opened fire at actor Tiger Shroff as he was returning after attending a private event.

Speaking to reporters, DCP Mohit Kumar Garg said, “Taking the seriousness of the incident into account, Mumbai Police has formed teams in sufficient numbers. All personnel and branches are working on the case. The forensic team has conducted a preliminary analysis. As soon as any further relevant information becomes available, it will be communicated to you."

After an assassination bid targeting actor Tiger Shroff on Sunday evening, Mumbai Police said they had formed multiple teams to investigate the case. They added that the forensic team had conducted a preliminary analysis and that the actor did not sustain any injuries.

It added that two people were injured in the incident, including Shroff’s driver, Firdaus, and an auto-rickshaw driver, Chauhan. According to preliminary information, Firdaus, who sustained an injury to his hand, is out of danger. Meanwhile, Chauhan is undergoing treatment.

"The incident took place at around 7:00 PM. Some unknown persons came to the location and opened fire at Mr. Tiger Shroff as he was returning after finishing his private event. Tiger Shroff did not sustain any gunshot injuries and is completely safe. Two people were injured in the incident. One of them is Mr. Firdaus, his driver, who sustained an injury to his hand. According to the information available so far, he is completely out of danger. The second injured person is Mr. Chauhan, who is currently undergoing treatment,” Garg said.

Also Read: Maharashtra CM speaks to Tiger Shroff after assassination bid, dy CM Shinde says 'no gang will be spared'

About the incident Three motorcycle-borne men opened fire at Shroff in Juhu area of Mumbai on Sunday evening. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed the attack after gangster Anil Pandit said he, along with Harman Sandhu, was behind the attack. However, the Mumbai Police has not confirmed the Bishnoi gang's alleged involvement in the case.

Pandit added that Shroff was told multiple times to not work with actor Salman Khan and warned that anyone in the Mumbai film industry who refuses to heed its warnings or works with Khan would be next.

“We, Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu, take responsibility for what happened to Tiger Shroff today. We had called him and tried to make him understand, but he did not listen. So today, we made sure to teach him a lesson properly,” the post read.

“Anyone in the Mumbai film industry who does not listen to us or works with Salman Khan will be next. Wait and watch.”