Gurugram defies slowdown, records 30% growth in GST collection

gurugram

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 06:23 IST

Bucking the economic slowdown, four revenue districts of Gurugram have recorded a 30% growth in collection of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The additional chief secretary (excise and taxation), Sanjeev Kaushal who conducted a review of the tax collection, said Gurugram (east) has showed the highest growth rate with an increase of 65% in July and Gurugram (north) has recorded a growth rate of 43%.

All the four revenue districts of Gurugram account for 60% of the total revenue in Haryana under the GST regime.

Kaushal said the select band of top taxpayers of Gurugram district comprising 2,552 taxpayers have also shown an increase of 22.10% in July. The return compliance of the district has also gone up particularly among the top taxpayers. More than 90% top taxpayers of Gurugram have filed their GST returns, he said.

He also underlined the importance of the return compliance for the success of GST and directed all the district in-charge to ensure that the compliance level goes up to 100% amongst the top taxpayers.

Working on the data mismatch, the department recovered and reconciled more than 175 crores from the taxpayers showing different amounts in their returns, he said.

The department has also cancelled 2,949 registrations of the taxpayers who were found non-existing and non-functional during the physical verification. The department has imposed tax and penalty amounting to ₹5.28 crores during roadside check. The ACS said that the department is processing refunds under GST promptly and all the refund applications are being disposed of within a stipulated period of 60 days.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 06:23 IST