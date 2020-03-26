Gurugram essential service staff can apply online to get curfew passes

gurugram

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 23:19 IST

The Gurugram administration on Thursday started issuing passes to essential service staff, under 13 categories, for free movement during the lockdown period that has been imposed to the curb the community spread of Covid-19. They will be allowed free movement, officials said.

The 13 categories of essential services who are exempt from the lockdown are: electrician, plumbers, lift technicians, A/C mechanics, vehicles mechanics, generator mechanics, TV mechanics, dish TV/cable/CCTV mechanics, internet service providers, private security guards/supervisors, CNG pipeline technicians, sanitation workers and domestic help.

The district administration on Wednesday night had decided to issue five passes each to the residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) across the city for making essential arrangements. This number has been increased to 13 as several condominiums are facing technical issues, due to which they have to add more service providers, said Muhammad Akil, the commissioner of police.

Amit Khatri, the deputy commissioner of Gurugram, said those requiring passes must fill out a form on the website — www.ggncurfewpass.in. “There is no manual process to seek a pass. Anyone applying for the passes has to fill the form and upload their company letterhead or the RWA, along with their picture and credentials. RWAs seeking passes need to provide names, addresses, vehicle registration numbers and mobile phone numbers,” he said.

Akil said, “We are sending all the applications to the deputy commissioner’s office after verifying the documents. They (passes) will only be issued online after assessing if the requirements are found to be genuine. The identity cards of the pass holders will be checked along with the QR code printed on the pass issued.”

Akil said they have also allowed domestic helps to function only for senior citizens and people with special needs, or those who require extended medical assistance. “The office of the deputy commissioner should be approached for getting passes for domestic helps, under such conditions,” he said.

The police said that strict action, under all applicable sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), will be taken against those violating the prohibitory orders. “Our teams are checking each vehicle and identity cards at checkpoints within the city and at the borders. Also, we have requested people to ensure that no gathering or movement of more than four persons takes place in contravention of the prohibitory orders,” Akil said.

On Sunday, the administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in the state till March 31 in view of the outbreak of Covid-19, banning the assembly of more than four people.

A committee was constituted on Thursday for the process and a report will be reviewed by the DC every day. “Daily approvals are limited, in order to ensure social distancing. Those violating the condition of the passes, using counterfeit ones, using it beyond the specified time or for reasons other than those claimed in the form, is liable for penal action, including imprisonment,” said Khatri.

The website to issue passes is created by a city-based private information technology company.