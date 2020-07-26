e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / Gurugram: Govt college holds webinar on body shaming, self-esteem among girls

Gurugram: Govt college holds webinar on body shaming, self-esteem among girls

gurugram Updated: Jul 26, 2020 23:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A webinar was organised by the women empowerment cell of Government Girl College, Sector 14, on the issue of body image on Sunday afternoon for an hour.

Over 150 students took part in the webinar, which discussed the various issues pertaining to body shaming and how individuals should be more accepting of being different from others. The discussion also touched upon the issue of peer pressure on social media.

Vageesha Rao, a certified counsellor, held the webinar and discussed at length issues regarding young individuals, questions of personality, handling societal pressure and other peer issues.

Rao said that young girls and boys often slip into depression and, in many cases, have ended their lives, when they fail to cope up with peer pressure. “During the session, students were made aware of how there is a vicious cycle between body image, mental health, and self-esteem. Students were given examples of people who stood up to body shaming time and again. The aim of the session was to promote the idea that loving one’s own body should not mean hating someone else’s” she said.

Dr Vijay Adlakha, principal, Government Girls College, Sector 14, said that students could relate to what was being discussed and found the session to be very informative and interesting. “Body shaming is something that concerns every young mind while growing up and the issue needs to be addressed by both parents and teachers. Otherwise, it can leave a deep impact on young minds,” he said.

Rao said, while men too can face body shaming, but the level of shaming being faced by women is much more. “Try to avoid negative people. I have discussed and given a presentation of a few exercises to do daily regarding self-esteem. Have asked the students to write the five positive points about themselves daily at bedtime and to think why we love our family and friends — is it due to physical appearance or their virtues?,” she said.

top news
In a push to ‘neighbourhood first’ policy, India to send 10 railway locomotives to Bangladesh
In a push to ‘neighbourhood first’ policy, India to send 10 railway locomotives to Bangladesh
BSP issues whip to its 6 MLAs to vote against Gehlot govt in Assembly
BSP issues whip to its 6 MLAs to vote against Gehlot govt in Assembly
‘No Srinagar resident in militant ranks now after killing of LeT commander’: Kashmir IGP
‘No Srinagar resident in militant ranks now after killing of LeT commander’: Kashmir IGP
Rajasthan Congress calls off its Monday protest in front of Raj Bhawan
Rajasthan Congress calls off its Monday protest in front of Raj Bhawan
New study on coronavirus molecules may lead to drug development
New study on coronavirus molecules may lead to drug development
Self-proclaimed Mughal descendant offers gold brick for Ram Temple construction
Self-proclaimed Mughal descendant offers gold brick for Ram Temple construction
Afghan Sikh abducted from Gurudwara thanks India for bringing him back to ‘motherland’
Afghan Sikh abducted from Gurudwara thanks India for bringing him back to ‘motherland’
13-yr-old egg seller promised house, schooling after harassment by officials
13-yr-old egg seller promised house, schooling after harassment by officials
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In