Gurugram: Man arrested for raping pregnant relative

gurugram Updated: Nov 07, 2019 00:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The police on Wednesday arrested a man in Sohna for allegedly raping his 30-year-old relative.

The police said that the woman was four months pregnant and the 30-year-old suspect had allegedly raped her earlier also but she did not report the incident fearing social stigma.

According to the police, the woman approached them on Tuesday and filed a complaint against the suspect. She alleged that on Monday evening, her relative came to her house and raped her on finding out that she was alone.

A police officer said, “The woman alleged that around three months ago, the man had raped her at her house but she did not report the incident as she feared social stigma. However, on Monday when she was raped again, she chose to approach the police. She is currently four months pregnant.”

The suspect was arrested from his village. A case was registered against him under section 376 (rape) of the IPC at Women’s police station, Sector 51 on Tuesday. He was produced before a court on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody.

