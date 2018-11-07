Gurugram officials to ensure norms to curb pollution are followed on Diwali

On Diwali, 96 officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will be deployed across the city to check violations of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) measures such as open waste burning, construction and dumping of construction and demolition waste (C&D), while the Gurugram police will keep a vigil on burning of firecrackers, said officials.

MCG officials said that in addition, they will continue to sprinkle water on roads and trees with high dust accumulation while also putting to use road sweeping machines on stretches with a high volume of traffic.

“In each of the MCG’s four zones, three teams consisting eight officials each have been deputed on Diwali for checking the implementation of GRAP measures. Each team will be working in eight-hour shifts, to ensure the city is comprehensively covered on the day of the festival and that violations of GRAP measures are checked so that air pollution is lowered,” said SS Rohilla, public relations officer of the MCG, said.

Since November 1, the day GRAP measures were enforced in the city, the MCG has accumulated more than Rs15 lakh in fines.

On Tuesday, MCG officials fined 49 violators and collected Rs 3,83,500.

At least 13 penalties, with a cumulative collection of Rs 43,500, were issued to those violating orders against open waste burning, three violations of Rs 5,000 each for C&D dumping, Rs 1.7 lakh fine on 22 violators cumulatively for leaving construction material uncovered, eight violations and a cumulative fine of Rs 1.4 lakh for carrying out construction, and three fines for transporting construction material without proper cover.

Officials of the district administration reiterated that no temporary licence has been issued this year to traders for selling firecrackers, conforming to the October 23 Supreme Court order, by which sale of firecrackers (aside from green crackers) was banned across the National Capital Region. The apex court has fixed two hours on Diwali, which will be celebrated on Wednesday, from 8 pm to 10 pm, for bursting green crackers.

Gururgram police has been tasked with ensuring that order is maintained.

A spot check by Hindustan Times on Sunday had found that several shopkeepers in the city were selling crackers illegally in godowns, general stores and homes in Sector 52, Gadoli, Madanpuri, Firoz Gandhi Colony, Vikas Nagar, Ravi Nagar, Sheetla Mata Colony and Sector 5 Huda market.

District administration officials said that residents can also play a role in keeping a check on violations of the Supreme Court order and report the same to Gurugram police.

“In case citizens come across instances of cracker bursting, they should assume that those crackers are patently illegal (non-green firecrackers) and swiftly report them to Gurugram police as no trader came forward with proof of possessing green firecrackers to obtain a licence,” said Munish Sharma, additional deputy commissioner.

First Published: Nov 07, 2018 13:56 IST