Gurugram Police prepares diversion plans in view of farmers’ protests

gurugram

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 00:02 IST

The Gurugram traffic police on Saturday said that they have prepared route diversion plans for multiple points on the national highway(NH)-48, including Sirhaul toll plaza, Iffcco Chowk, Bilaspur Chowk, and the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway. These diversion plans will be put into effect if the farmers block the highway as part of the ongoing agitation against three farm laws passed by the Centre.

DK Bhardwaj, DCP traffic, said, “We have identified several points along the highway where route diversions can be made to ensure that traffic movement is not hampered and people can reach their destinations. At all the diverted routes, traffic police personnel have already been positioned to guide the commuters towards alternative routes and ensure that there is no congestion.”

Earlier this week, the farmers have announced that they would block the Delhi-Jaipur highway after their talks with the Centre failed to yield any solution.

Bhardwaj said that Gurugram traffic police will update commuters over social media about the congested and blocked points. It will also list alternative routes so that people can travel accordingly.

Bhardwaj said that if the Sirhaul toll is congested or blocked, then the traffic police will divert vehicles heading towards Delhi from Shankar Chowk via Cyber City towards Aya Nagar along the Mehrauli-Gurgaon (MG) Road on one direction, and through Udyog Vihar and Kapashera border on the other side.

In case of congestion at Iffcco Chowk, he said that the vehicles will be diverted via MG Road, Aya Nagar, on one end, and through Sukhrali, Old Delhi Gurgaon Road towards the Kapashera border. If the Bilaspur Chowk is heavily congested, than traffic will be diverted through KMP, Farrukhnagar, Pataudi Road, Himgiri Chowk, towards Hero Honda Chowk.

Bhardwaj further said that if the same situation occurs on KMP expressway, then the traffic police will divert traffic through Farrukhnagar, Dhankot, Basai Chowk, Himgiri Chowk towards Hero Honda Chowk.

Overall, more than 2,000 police officials have been deployed across different parts of the city for managing law and order as well as traffic at key points.

On Saturday, 68 duty magistrates, who were appointed by the district administration for a possible blockade of the Delhi-Jaipur expressway, also accompanied traffic police officials in civilian clothes and travelled along KMP, NH-48, and all roads connecting to Pataudi, Farrukhnagar, Jhajjar, Badli, Mewat, Faridabad and Delhi to assess the preparations made by the police as well to look out for possible farmer gatherings, said traffic police officials.

Gurugram Police said at least 128 vehicles were randomly stopped at the Sirhaul toll and checked.

“The checking of vehicles was done on a random basis as a precautionary measure. No person was arrested or detained during this, and they were allowed to proceed ahead,” said Astha Modi, DCP(headquarters), Gurugram Police.

The police said they were prepared to take measures for any untoward incident and were standing along the expressway with barricades, batons, shields, to take immediate action.

At the Sirhaul toll, around 100 Gurugram Police and Delhi Police officials were stationed on the carriageway carrying traffic from Manesar towards Delhi.

Gurugram Police officials were deployed just before the Rajokri subway while Delhi police were stationed just ahead of the structure. More than 50 barricades were also put together at the vacant land adjoining the service lanes of the expressway.

At the Kherki Daula toll plaza, there was a heavy presence of Gurugram police officials, along with a fire tender of Gurguram fire department and Haryana Roadways buses, which transported them to the point.

Traffic at both these points moved without any major hindrance.