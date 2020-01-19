e-paper
Gurugram political activist gets death threat for social media post

gurugram Updated: Jan 19, 2020
A city-based political activist received threats after he shared a post on a social media platform on Saturday in New Palam Vihar. The police said that they are yet to identify the man who sent the threatening messages.

According to the police, Ritu Raj, the victim, is a resident of New Palam Vihar. The incident took place on Saturday morning when he began receiving calls from an unidentified number.

In the police complaint, Raj stated, “I began getting the calls in the morning but could not pick up as I was in a meeting. Later, I received abusive messages on WhatsApp from the same number. Around 7.59pm, I again got a phone call from the number, which I picked up. The man on the other end of the line said that he would come to my house and kill me.”

Speaking to HT, Raj said he was the district president of a political party.

Raj further said that the man allegedly had an issue with a post which he had shared on a social media platform. He added, “A few days ago, I had shared a news channel’s report on Rohingya Muslims after which the man began calling me. When I asked him what his issue with the post was, he did not tell me anything.” The victim also said that he has been threatened with death in the past as well and attacked by unidentified men two years ago.

Neeraj, station house officer (SHO), Bajghera police station, said, “We have registered a case after receiving the complaint from the victim. He alleged that the man threatened to kill him. The suspect is yet to be identified and arrested. We are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against an unknown person under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code of the Bajghera police station on Sunday.

