Gurugram: Polling agent held for accompanying voters to compartment

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 00:32 IST

A polling agent was arrested on Monday for allegedly accompanying voters to the voting compartment at a booth in Tigra village. The agent, identified as Praveen Kumar, a resident of Tigra village, was arrested after the booth’s presiding officer reported the incident, police said.

He was working as a polling agent for a local independent candidate, police said.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon when the voters reached the booth to vote for the assembly elections. “He was repeatedly getting up from his seat and going towards the voting compartment. I gave him multiple warnings but he did not listen to me,” Krian Singh, the presiding officer of the booth, stated in the first information report.

Basant Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sadar police station, said Kumar was arrested soon after the police was called. “The polling agent was accompanying his family members and friends to the voting compartment. The presiding officer asked him to not do so and when he did not listen to him, the officer contacted us. Police are investigating the case,” he added.

A case was registered against Kumar under sections 171F (undue influence or personation at an election) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of Representation of the People Act, 1951.

