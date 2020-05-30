Gurugram records highest single-day spike of 157 cases; total count at 677

gurugram

Updated: May 30, 2020 23:14 IST

Gurugram saw its highest single-day spike in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases on Saturday with 157 new cases. The surge takes the city’s Covid-19 tally to 677 cases, according to the state health bulletin. This is the first time in the city as well as in Haryana that over 157 cases have been reported in 24 hours.

Haryana’s cumulative number of positive cases stands at 1,923 with Gurugram contributing nearly 35% to the overall figure.

The previous highest single-day spike of 115 Covid-19 cases was recorded on Friday. From about 317 Covid-19 cases on May 26, the numbers have shot up by 377 cases in the last three days. On Thursday, over 68 fresh cases were reported. The numbers increased to 115 on Friday and 157 on Saturday, taking the tally to 667 cases.

Out of these, 224 patients have been discharged and 450 cases are undergoing treatment in various hospitals or are under home isolation. The total number of deaths in the city stands at three.

Seeing the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases the district administration, on Saturday, issued a statement that the majority of the cases are asymptomatic and do not need special medical attention other than periodic observation at home or institution. It said that a detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) will be issued for sampling, home isolation and containment zones etc.

Health officials said that due to ease in Lockdown 4.0 and inter-state movement between Delhi and Gurugram, the number of coronavirus cases have gone up. They said that it is likely that with the reopening of areas outside containment zones from June 1, as per the guidelines issued by Union ministry of home affairs guidelines on late Saturday evening, the number will increase even further. The administration, however, in its statement said that there is adequate medical preparedness and all the shortcomings noticed in hospitals or while collecting samples have been streamlined.

“The numbers will go up in Gurugram as more people will start commuting. Contact tracing will remain the focal point, while ensuring that Covid-19 patients with symptoms are not denied treatment by any private hospital. We are also increasing the capacity of our critical care facility in hospitals like Medeor Hospital, IMT Manesar to at least 150 beds. Private hospitals have also started taking Covid-19 positive patients,” said Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, chief medical officer(CMO).

Health care workers and patients going to hospitals continue to be another group of higher risk infection. Data shows that more than 30 health care workers have been infected with SARS-CoV-2(the virus that causes Covid-19) in the last two months. Also, cases have been reported in May, where patients undergoing treatment for other medical illnesses contracted the virus in the hospitals. “This is a major concern,” said a member of the rapid response team.

Box: Rise in Covid-19 cases in Gurugram

March 30 : 22

April 25: 65

May 26: 317

May 30: 677