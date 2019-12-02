Gurugram: SPR project still in limbo due fund crisis

gurugram

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 21:04 IST

The ambitious Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) project, which promises to decongest key junctions between sector 55-56 crossing and Vatika Chowk catering to local and inter-city traffic, with multiple flyovers, underpasses and road widening in the Islampur area seems to have been hit by fund crunch.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Monday said that for building the flyovers and underpasses the Haryana government plans to use the EDC (external development charges) funds, while the road widening works—expected to cost ₹120 crore—will be funded by the real estate developers whose projects are located along the road, also called the Gold Course Extension Road. The GMDA had contended that since the ₹280-crore project would benefit residents of their societies, the builders must contribute towards it. However, the developers are yet to respond to GMDA’s notices seeking extent and details of their undertaking.

Many builders the HT spoke with confirmed receiving the notice, but refused to comment on their stand on the issue.

“The developers are yet to reply to the notice sent to them two weeks ago in this regard by December 10. After we get positive replies from all stakeholders (developers) we will be in a better position to float tenders and start construction. This is a dream project aimed to decongest the area. It will streamline vehicular movement between Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Sohna and Delhi,” GMDA chief executive officer (CEO) V Umashankar said, adding that this was the second time the builders had been sent a notice in this regard.

Earlier in September, the GMDA had sent notices to developers and had sought reply by October 29. “No developer responded to the GMDA notice so we held another meeting with them to reply by December 10,” he said, adding that a second meeting was held two weeks ago with stakeholders, asking them to submit their undertaking by December 10.

The main areas to be revamped include the stretch from the Delhi-Jaipur Road to Vatika Chowk, and the ensuing distance from Vatika Chowk to Ghata village in Sectors 55/56. According to traffic surveys conducted by the GMDA, over 3,600 vehicles use this stretch every hour, putting it high on the GMDA’s priority.

In addition, the SPR is set to get two underpasses, one at Vatika Chowk and the other at the Sector 55/56 intersection. There are also plans for three flyovers to ease traffic congestion at Rajesh Pilot Chowk, Tigra Mod, and the four-lane intersection between Sectors 49/50 and 65/66. These developments are part of the GMDA’s larger plans to turn the SPR into an arterial road and ease the flow of traffic on National Highway 48.

Currently, we have prepared DPR for 8km stretch from Sector 55/56 to Vatika Chowk only, GMDA chief engineer Jitender Mittal said, adding that road widening would bring big relief to residents living in newly developed private residential societies along the SPR.

“The traffic volume increased on this road (SPR) from 4,150 passenger car unit/hour (PCU) in June 2018 to 4,589 PCU/hour in June 2019. In June 2028, this will increase to 7,200 PCU/hour,” said Mittal quoting the survey report. He added that PCU/hour in June 2038 is expected to be 11,596.

The project DPR was approved in authority’s 4th meeting on May 27 held at Chandigarh chaired by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.