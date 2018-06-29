Gurugram streets most unsafe between 6pm and 11pm, shows police data

The police are going to increase their vigil on city roads and streets between 6pm and 11pm, as most of the street crimes take place during this interval, as per data collated and analysed by the Gurugram police.

The police have decided to increase vigilance, patrolling and set up additional checkpoints to control these crimes, following the crime mapping exercise.

The major crimes identified were carjacking, snatching, and robbing people on the pretext of offering them a lift.

Station house officers (SHOS) of 37 police stations across the city have submitted their report to the commissioner of police, KK Rao, highlighting the petty crimes in their areas and crime-prone spots in their jurisdiction.

Immediately after taking charge, Rao stressed on a crime mapping exercise to identify areas where incidents of snatching, vehicle lifting, robberies and thefts are taking place frequently.

Rao had held a meeting with all the crime teams and SHOS of the police station and were directed to submit their report after conducting crime mapping of their respective areas.

According to the report, incidents of snatching are regularly witnessed and reported from Old Delhi Gurgaon Road, Railway Road, Civil Lines, MG Road and Golf Course Road, and these have been marked snatching-prone areas.

“As per my directions, police teams are working on different methods and technology to curb crime on streets and the results are good. Incidents of vehicle theft are down by 50% and people will witness significant changes soon,” Rao said.

The police said that a reason that such activities take place from 6pm-11pm could be that people leave their offices after 6pm and residents go for walks after 8pm. Also, the city lacks streetlights, which is a major cause of petty crimes after dark, police said.

Rao has directed all crime teams and station staff, including the station house officers, sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors, to conduct intensive patrolling in their respective areas in the given time period. The 18 assistant commissioners of police (ACP) and seven DCPS have been directed to make random inspections to ensure their teams are on the street and are undertaking regular patrolling.

Around 1,400 constables have joined the city police in last two months and another 1,000 special police officer units are likely to join soon.

With the increase in their strength, the police have increased checking and patrolling across the city, including areas where there is high footfall, such as Sector 29, Golf Course Road, Sohna Road and near Metro stations.

As many as 84 checkpoints have been set up across the city.

Also, to streamline traffic flow in the city, Rao announced the installation of 40 traffic booths across the city. Around 100 traffic officials will be deployed in these booths.