Ramanand Sagar sought Disney's backing for Ramayan, attended meeting in shorts: Lalit Modi

Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan and BR Chopra’s Mahabharat are still considered benchmarks for mythological shows in India. Both series became huge successes and continue to be remembered fondly. However, Lalit Modi has revealed that Disney rejected a proposal to finance Ramayan, partly because Ramanand Sagar arrived for a meeting wearing shorts. Ramayan turned Dipila Chikhalia, Arun Govil, and Sunil Lehri into overnight stars.

In 1990s, Lalit Modi worked at marketing, distributing and producing content by collaborating with Disney and bringing international content to Indian television.

Lalit Modi says Disney rejected Ramayan In a podcast with The Bharat Inc, Lalit Modi revealed that Doordarshan had a policy at the time of not financing programmes, requiring their makers to pay a fixed hourly cost instead. According to him, both Ramanand Sagar and BR Chopra approached him to finance Ramayan and Mahabharat, respectively.

He said, "Ramanand Sagar and BR Chopra both came to me and wanted me to finance it, and I was ready to finance it. I had an integrated system of marketing, production, worldwide syndication through Disney. But I had a partner in the Walt Disney Company. I told them that we should get into the production business and make a co-production with Ramanand Sagar. They said we have to sell our programming. It will be a conflict of interest. I kept pushing though."

Lalit Modi said he tried to convince Disney’s top executives that they should meet Ramanand Sagar’s demand for ₹1 crore, as this would allow Disney to secure the rights to the show. After much insistence, the executives agreed and travelled to India for a meeting.

“Disney came with a big entourage and private jets and Ramanand Sagar walked into that meeting in shorts. Everyone used to be suited at that time. Unki English bhi tuti futi thi (He had some issues with his English as well). He listened to what Disney had to say, but he couldn’t understand it fully and vice versa, so he couldn’t make an impression on the Disney guys. There used to be sophisticated pitches back then. They wanted to see a presentation. I could see that the president of Disney was ready to run out of the room."

Lalit Modi said Disney’s executives were unable to understand the potential of Ramayan, as mythology had never been presented on Indian television on such a scale before. He added that he could not do much about the rejection because he had a partner involved in the project.