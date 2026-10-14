Farmers' protest at Karnataka toll plaza disrupts NH-48 traffic, Maharashtra Police suggest alternative routes

The Maharashtra Highway Police on Wednesday urged motorists, particularly those travelling long distances, to use alternative routes to avoid congestion along the National Highway 48 (NH 48), connecting Delhi with Chennai, due to a farmer protest at the Kognoli toll plaza in Karnataka. The protest began on Tuesday over demands related to sugarcane and ethanol prices. (PTI)

In an advisory, they said the protest has affected traffic from Maharashtra towards Belagavi and Bengaluru on the NH 48. It added protest began on Tuesday morning over demands related to sugarcane and ethanol prices. The agitation was expected to end soon, but it was still underway, and there is no clarity on when it would be called off, the advisory said. Motorists, particularly those travelling long distances, should plan their journeys accordingly, it added.

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Special Inspector General (Kolhapur Range) Ranjan Kumar Sharma said it may take some time for the situation to return to normal. “Therefore, commuters are advised to avoid travelling towards Karnataka via NH 48 through Kolhapur, Satara and Pune unless necessary, and use alternative routes. We will issue an update once the situation improves.”

Kumar suggested using alternative routes. For passenger vehicles, including cars, jeeps, private vehicles and buses, he suggested the Satara-Rahimatpur-Pusesavalii-Vita–Tasgaon-Miraj-Kagawad-Raybag-Gokak–Belagavi route. For goods and heavy vehicles, including trucks, container vehicles and trailers, the Satara-Karad-Peth Naka-Islampur-Ashta-Miraj-Kagwad-Raybag-Gokak–Belagavi route.

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Police superintendent (Highway Safety Patrol, Pune) Shivaji Pawar said there was currently no obstruction to traffic within Maharashtra’s jurisdiction and vehicles could continue moving smoothly within the state. “The impact of the agitation on interstate traffic on NH 48 must be taken into account while planning journeys.”

Pawar said the authorities have requested Google Maps to mark the affected stretch as blocked due to the protest, display traffic delays and suggest alternative routes until the agitation ends.

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Police said they would provide an update once traffic movement returns to normal. They advised motorists, bus operators and heavy vehicle drivers to follow the traffic advisory and cooperate with the police to avoid unnecessary congestion and delays.