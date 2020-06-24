e-paper
Gurugram: Two arrested, eight others booked for threatening manager of site in Sushant Lok

Gurugram: Two arrested, eight others booked for threatening manager of site in Sushant Lok

gurugram Updated: Jun 24, 2020 23:36 IST
Two persons were arrested for allegedly extorting money from the site manager of an under-construction plot in the Sushant Lok area on Tuesday. Police said at least 10 persons have been named in the FIR and a probe has been initiated.

According to the police, the supervisor of the plot filed a police complaint alleging some people had been threatening him to pay money or his work would not be allowed to get completed. In the complaint, he alleged that several people had been asking him to pay up for trucks carrying construction material to be allowed to come.

Police said the complainant alleged that on June 20, he received a phone call by someone asking him to come to one of the gates in the area.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “As per the complaint, when the victim reached the gate, one of the accused persons asked him to pay Rs 3,500 or the truck carrying construction material would not be allowed to enter and his work would be held up. The complainant said he tried to reason with the accused and told him that this was unlawful. Later, he filed a police complaint.”

Police said on June 20, a complaint was received at Sector 43 police post and after probe an FIR was registered Monday night.

Satish Dagar, in-charge, Sector 43 police post, said, “Two people have been arrested and we have initiated a probe. As many as ten people have been named in the FIR and we are verifying the allegations.”

A case was registered under sections 384 (punishment for extortion) and 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at Sushant Lok police station, said the police.

