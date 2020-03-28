e-paper
Gurugram: Two held for 24 ATM thefts across three states

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 22:52 IST
Leena Dhankhar
The Faridabad police, on Friday night, arrested two members of an interstate gang who allegedly loot automated teller machines (ATMs) in at least three states, by uprooting and cutting them.

The police said the suspects were arrested from a checkpost near Sector 65 on Friday night when they were on their way to uproot an ATM in the sector.

According to the police, these suspects are habitual offenders and have been booked several times for ATM thefts and snatching cases in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan and Haryana.

During interrogation, they allegedly confessed to their involvement in more than 24 incidents in which they have uprooted ATMs across three states, the police said.

Recently they had uprooted ATM kiosks in Faridabad, Gurugram, Rewari, Delhi, Palwal and Ghaziabad, the police said.

The suspects have been identified as Tofiq alias Nepali and Shahrukh Khan of village Hussainpur in Nuh.

The police said the suspects were produced before the district and sessions court on Saturday and were remanded to three days of police custody.

Anil Yadav, the assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the men are suspected to have robbed at least 17 ATMs in Faridabad and two in Gurugram. However, they have only confessed to their involvement in uprooting 21 ATMs. “During interrogation, they revealed that they used industrial tools and gas-cutters to uproot ATMs. They have uprooted ATMs in sectors 7, 10, and 18 in Gurugram.

In February and March this year, the police arrested nine people from Nuh, who were also allegedly involved in more than 200 incidents of uprooting ATMs in seven states across the country.

Yadav said the gang members had cut open an ATM kiosk on March 24 from the city and had taken out ₹5 lakh in cash. The gang members were identified after the CCTV camera footage of the incident was obtained from the server as they had dismantled the camera installed inside the ATM kiosk.

