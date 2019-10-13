Gurugram: Two held for murdering man after drunken fight, dumping body in green belt

gurugram

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:40 IST

Two men were arrested on Saturday for allegedly murdering a 28-year-old driver after a fight while drinking alcohol and later dumping his body in a green belt to evade arrest. The third accused is on the run, the police said, adding that, prima facie, personal enmity is suspected to be the primary reason behind the murder.

The police said the victim, Vinod Kumar, a native of Jharkhand, worked as a driver in Delhi. On October 7, he had gone to meet his friend, Jitender, at his rented house in Sector 66, along with two associates, Onu Kumar and Ajam Das. Vinod had told his brother-in-law that one of his friends had borrowed some money from him and he was going to collect the cash.

Onu Kumar, 19, who is also a driver, and Ajam Das, 22, a bus cleaner, were arrested from Sector 56 on Saturday.

Dinesh Kumar, station house officer(SHO), Sector 65 police station, said that the four men were drinking alcohol on the terrace of the house in Sector 66 when an argument started. “The argument soon escalated into a fight and the suspected men pushed the victim from the terrace of the first floor. He fell in a lane down below and succumbed to a head injury,” said SHO Kumar.

The police said the suspected then men put his body in a car and dumped it in a green belt near a real estate company in Sector 65, about 2 kilometres from the crime spot to hide the body.

SHO Kumar said that the body of the deceased was recovered on October 8 around 9pm, a day after he was allegedly killed.

According to the police, the arrested men told the police during interrogation that the third suspect, Jitender, had threatened to frame them by reporting the incident to the police if they did not dispose of the body.

“It is not certain if the killing was planned or happened in a fit of rage due to an argument. The third suspect is astill t large and the car used to transport the body is yet to be recovered,” said a police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity.

A case was registered against the accused men under sections 302 (murder), 201 and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) at the Sector 65 police station. The arrested men were produced in a district court and sent to police custody for two days, said the police.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 23:40 IST