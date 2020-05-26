Gururgram records 33 Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs, total count rises to 317

gurugram

There has been a spurt in coronavirus infections in Gurugram with 33 new cases appearing in the last 24 hours.

Alarmingly, 12 of them are police personnel deployed on Covid duty in different containment zones. Besides, 21 patients were found infected after they came in contact with high risk earlier detected patients.

The relaxation in lockdown is adversely affecting common citizens of Gurugram as 118 positive cases appeared first 8 days of lockdown 4.0.

Gurugram now has 317 positive cases including 151 active patients who are admitted in different private and government hospitals. The remaining 166 patients were discharged from hospitals.