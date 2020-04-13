e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / Haryana CM interacts with two Covid-19 patients who recovered

Haryana CM interacts with two Covid-19 patients who recovered

gurugram Updated: Apr 13, 2020 14:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday interacted with two Covid-19 patients of Gurugram who have recovered and discharged from hospitals.

Khattar in his address to the citizens at 5pm held a conversation with 40-year-old Manu Vaisya, a resident of Nirvana Country and 45-year-old Kapil Chopra, a resident of Sector 28 who had undergone treatment for Covid-19.

In a telephonic interaction, which was shown live, Khattar asked about their experiences, the way the incident has changed their lives and the advice they want to give to others. Vaisya and Chopra told CM how after their foreign visit, they had started showing flu-like symptoms and were admitted to the hospital. Vaisya, who was the second Covid-19 case in the state, was discharged on March 31 and finished his home quarantine period after recovery on Sunday. Vaisya said he was surprised that his society has been declared a containment zone after he had been completely treated. On this Khattar said, “In tough situations like these, people will have to face some difficulty. The declaration of the containment zone would help in preventing the disease to spread any further.”

Vaisya said during his stay in the hospital, he used to read about the disease. On being asked how the incident changed his life, he said, “Situation like this makes you realise about your responsibilities.”

Chopra, who was discharged from the hospital on Sunday, said he was confirmed Covid-19 positive on April 2 after having some fever. He started showing symptoms on March 22-23, took some medicines and later got admitted to the hospital for the treatment of fever. “It was at that time, that I tested Covid-19 positive,” he said. When Khattar asked Chopra what advice he wants to give to others, he said, “One should be patient and take all precautions to avoid getting affected.”

top news
PM’s address tomorrow at 10 am, expected to outline decision on lockdown
PM’s address tomorrow at 10 am, expected to outline decision on lockdown
2 dead,1 injured in chemical plant blast in Maharashtra’s Tarapur
2 dead,1 injured in chemical plant blast in Maharashtra’s Tarapur
Imran Khan rushes back to UNSC over Kashmir, this time over domicile law
Imran Khan rushes back to UNSC over Kashmir, this time over domicile law
Covid-19: 14 villages in Uttar Pradesh sealed because of one man
Covid-19: 14 villages in Uttar Pradesh sealed because of one man
Watch how ordering a Tata car is now as easy as getting pizza delivered at home
Watch how ordering a Tata car is now as easy as getting pizza delivered at home
Covid-19 endgame: How India could move from lockdowns to disease control
Covid-19 endgame: How India could move from lockdowns to disease control
‘On what basis can he be selected’: Gambhir on Dhoni’s comeback chances
‘On what basis can he be selected’: Gambhir on Dhoni’s comeback chances
Covid-19: Kerala on track to curtail spread, virus airborne up to 4m | Top 5 stories from HT
Covid-19: Kerala on track to curtail spread, virus airborne up to 4m | Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 DeathsCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisisApple

don't miss

latest news

india news