Haryana CM interacts with two Covid-19 patients who recovered

gurugram

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 14:19 IST

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday interacted with two Covid-19 patients of Gurugram who have recovered and discharged from hospitals.

Khattar in his address to the citizens at 5pm held a conversation with 40-year-old Manu Vaisya, a resident of Nirvana Country and 45-year-old Kapil Chopra, a resident of Sector 28 who had undergone treatment for Covid-19.

In a telephonic interaction, which was shown live, Khattar asked about their experiences, the way the incident has changed their lives and the advice they want to give to others. Vaisya and Chopra told CM how after their foreign visit, they had started showing flu-like symptoms and were admitted to the hospital. Vaisya, who was the second Covid-19 case in the state, was discharged on March 31 and finished his home quarantine period after recovery on Sunday. Vaisya said he was surprised that his society has been declared a containment zone after he had been completely treated. On this Khattar said, “In tough situations like these, people will have to face some difficulty. The declaration of the containment zone would help in preventing the disease to spread any further.”

Vaisya said during his stay in the hospital, he used to read about the disease. On being asked how the incident changed his life, he said, “Situation like this makes you realise about your responsibilities.”

Chopra, who was discharged from the hospital on Sunday, said he was confirmed Covid-19 positive on April 2 after having some fever. He started showing symptoms on March 22-23, took some medicines and later got admitted to the hospital for the treatment of fever. “It was at that time, that I tested Covid-19 positive,” he said. When Khattar asked Chopra what advice he wants to give to others, he said, “One should be patient and take all precautions to avoid getting affected.”