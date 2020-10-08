Haryana government fixes cost for TrueNat, CBNAAT tests for Covid-19

gurugram

Oct 08, 2020

The state government has fixed the cost for TrueNat and Cartridge Based Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (CBNAAT) — both of which are diagnostic tools approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for administering Covid-19 tests. Though not widely used, health officials said that the tests are generally used in hospitals during medical emergencies.

The district health department following the directives issued by the state on Thursday directed all private hospitals and laboratories conducting Covid-19 tests not to charge more than ₹2,400 for CBNAAT test and ₹2,000 for TrueNat. The cost of Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) has already been fixed at ₹1,200, along with ₹650 for rapid antigen and ₹250 for antibody test. RT-PCR and antigen tests are the widely used for Covid-19 with the former being the frontline test.

TrueNat and CBNAAT — diagnostic machines used for testing drug-resistant tuberculosis— has been validated by the ICMR for confirmatory detection of the Sars-Cov-2 virus (which causes the coronavirus disease) to boost testing capacities. On April 10, ICMR had approved the use of TrueNat/CBNAAT for screening purposes only. The turnaround time for a single test is around 40-60 minutes. Like RT-PCR tests, throat and nasal swabs are collected.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, said, “The government has now fixed the cost of the two tests which are used in private hospitals as well as government hospitals in a pregnancy case or a case that requires immediate surgery. These tests are highly specific and sensitive in detecting the Covid-19. Now, with the new orders, hospitals cannot charge more than ₹2,400 for CBNAAT and ₹2,000 for TrueNat. In Civil Hospital, Sector 10 if the test is being conducted no money is being charged.”

Private labs, on the other hand, said they are not doing these tests as they have to bear additional cost in procuring equipment and other essentials to run the machine. A representative of a private lab, who preferred anonymity, said, “Many hospitals are charging more than ₹2,800 for the tests. The price was not fixed as it is not a widely used test.”