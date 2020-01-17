Haryana higher education dept directs colleges to form alumni associations, starts work on centralised alumni portal

gurugram

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 21:12 IST

The higher education department has issued a letter to all government colleges in the state, directing them to create formal alumni associations that will come under a centralised alumni network that the department has been working on. The move is among the several steps that the department has taken under a framework aimed at ensuring that colleges in the state can get accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and improve their grades.

In the letter addressed to principals of all government colleges on Tuesday, the department wrote that the matter of alumni networks was discussed in a meeting with the state-level quality cell (SLQC) in November last year, and based on the feedback, it was decided that a centralised alumni network be created. “It has been decided that colleges should have alumni associations which will not only help with accreditation from the NAAC but tracking of students after graduation from colleges,” the letter stated. It also outlined that the department was in the process of developing a centralised alumni portal.

Satyamanyu Yadav, principal, Government College, Sector 9, said, “The government has directed all colleges to make and strengthen alumni associations since the NAAC form seeks details about college alumni. Accomplished alumni can add weight to a college’s NAAC bid,” Yadav said, adding that alumnae were major resource generators in certain colleges and universities, and their examples could be emulated in the state. The college was started in 2004, and its alumni association has 600 members.

He said that while alumni networks of bigger colleges and universities were known, colleges in Haryana were yet to attach a certain level of importance to these alumni bodies. “The idea is to track and tap the potential of students who graduate from college. So far, we have not been able to operate these alumni networks seriously since there has been no clarity if these associations could be given a formal shape and involved in college affairs,” Yadav said.

Vijay Adlakha, principal, Government Girls College, Sector 14, said that there was a need to involve alumni in the affairs of the college so that they could give back to their respective colleges through ideas or resources . The Girls College was started in 1959, and while there are a few hundred members in the alumni association, only around 130 people actively participate in alumni activities, Adlakha said.

“The alumni need to be involved in college activities so that they can share their post-college experiences and guide current students. College grading will be positively impacted if we can demonstrate the record of successful students who pass out of the college,” Adlakha said.

The existing alumni associations of some colleges and new ones will all be linked to the centralised portal being floated by the higher education department, officials said.