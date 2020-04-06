Haryana labour minister inspects construction sites, assures migrant workers of jobs

gurugram

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 23:30 IST

Two weeks into the 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Haryana’s minister of state for labour and employment minister Anoop Dhanak made a surprise inspection of construction sites in the city along the Dwarka Expressway and interacted with workers.

He assured workers, who live at the project site in make-shift rooms, that their jobs were safe and that they would get all essentials and cooked meals would be made available to them on the site. “The government will safeguard distressed workers in this difficult time and all help will be given,” said Dhanak.

The minister was accompanied by a team of labour department officials with whom he held a detailed meeting after the inspection. Officials present in the meeting were Dinesh Kumar, deputy labour commissioner, Ramesh Ahuja, deputy labour commissioner, Ravinder Malik, deputy director industrial security and health department.

Dhanak asked them to ensure that jobs of construction workers remain safe and issued directions that all sites where the migrant labourers were staying should also be decontaminated regularly.

There are 77 shelter homes set up for migrant and construction workers by the district administration, labour officials said, adding that food camps were being operated in the city and everyday 1,72,000 food packets are being distributed along with dry ration.

As per estimates of the district administration, there are around 1.5 lakh workers in Gurugam-Manesar industrial complex and they need immediate help in terms of food and other essential items. A survey conducted by the DTCP found that there are roughly 21,000 construction workers located at 85 construction sites.

The labour department officials said it is working with the DTCP to provide food to these construction workers.

During the meeting, labour officials informed the minister that to ensure that there is no shortage of essential items in the district, around 70 manufacturing and service-oriented firms are continuing to produce basic safety gear, among other things. Around 2,000 workers are engaged in these units and producing essential items, officials said.

Dhanak also asked officials to ensure that food and other essential items were not sold above MRP.