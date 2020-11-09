e-paper
Home / Gurugram / Health department to tighten mask discipline, social distancing measures

Health department to tighten mask discipline, social distancing measures

gurugram Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 23:30 IST
Archana Mishra
Archana Mishra
         

The state administration is planning to tighten the enforcement of mask discipline and social distancing measures to control the rapid spike of Covid-19 cases in the district, said a senior state official. With Haryana being among the 10 worst-affected states due to rising Covid-19 infections, the home department plans to hold a meeting with the police and district administration officials on Tuesday to contain Covid-19 transmission.

“The aim is to strengthen the enforcement of regulations in market areas and public spaces to control the spread of Covid-19 transmission,” said Rajeev Arora, additional chief secretary, health department. “In the last three-four days, the number of challans for mask violations in Gurugram have increased,” said Arora.

Transmission in the district has increased due to festive season and rush in markets, with people showing lax behaviour in wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

On Monday, the district reported 697 new infections — a slight decline from the 964 cases in a single day, the highest since the outbreak of the pandemic. On Sunday, the daily positivity rate touched almost 24%. Since November 1, the district has reported the maximum surge, with an average of nearly 600 new infections every day. This has taken the tally to 35,439, of which 5,343 are active cases.

The record spike had impacted the overall state figures. According to the state health bulletin, of the new cases recorded in a day across 22 districts, which almost 2,400, nearly 57% Covid-19 case load comes from Gurugram and Faridabad. It is for this reason, Haryana is among the states contributing to nearly 79% of the new cases in the country since November 7.

Arora said, “The state is touching its third peak of Covid-19, however it is prepared to handle the surge. Especially in Gurugram, testing numbers have been increased. Although there is an uptick, mortality is still under control. If cases are increasing now, then recovery rate will also increase in the next 10 days. Till then, strict regulations have to followed. A meeting will be held with the deputy commissioner, police officials and MCG commissioner on the current status of Covid-19 in the district. Feedbacks will be taken from them.”

