Health team visits 83 Italy evacuees at Manesar army camp

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 22:16 IST

Members of the district rapid response team on Wednesday visited the Indian Army’s quarantine facility at Manesar, where 83 evacuees — 74 Indians and nine of Indian origin — from Italy arrived early morning.

“The evacuees have been screened at the airport and in the camp, as informed by the health staff deployed at the camp,” a member of the response team said.

“Evacuees were assigned barracks, considering the safety measures. They were also counselled to take precautionary measures that would help in preventing the Covid-19 contagion to spread. The evacuees would be examined daily,” the team member, who interacted with the doctor at the camp, said.

According to the district health department, since the evacuees have been brought to Haryana, therefore, it was mandatory for them to visit the camp.

Rajiv Arora, state’s additional chief secretary, said, “We are in contact with the team at the army camp. However, the army will be taking care of the evacuees, from their screening to sample testing.”

Of the 83 evacuees, 40 are male, 26 female, 16 children, and one infant. A team of doctors and staff members will monitor the evacuees. If any individual is suspected to be infected, he/she will be shifted to an isolation facility.

The evacuees will be allowed to leave after 14 days with their detailed documentation sent to the district or state surveillance units for further surveillance. Those found infected will be shifted to the isolation ward at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi for further medical exams and recovery.

In February, more than 200 evacuees from Wuhan were also shifted to the quarantine facility.