Housing sales rose 12% in 2019, new launches by 72%: Report

gurugram

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 23:35 IST

The city has witnessed a 12% rise in the sale of houses in 2019 as well as a 28% share in the overall sale of residential units in the national capital region (NCR), a report released by a private real estate consultancy stated on Tuesday. It also said that 13,244 housing units were sold in Gurugram in 2019 whereas the number was 12,645 units in 2018. The city also leads the pack in the NCR in terms of sale value, as houses are more expensive here as compared to Noida and Faridabad. The report also revealed that the number of new launches (19,346) has also increased by 72% as compared to 2018 (11,846 units).

The number of total residential units sold in the NCR in 2019 was 46,917, of which 13,244 were sold in Gurugram. The highest number, 15,148, was sold in Greater Noida.

As per the report released by real estate startup Trespect, which is backed by Anarock, another real estate consultancy, the buyer sentiment had improved in micro-markets such as Dwarka Expressway, New Gurugram and Sohna, as improvement in infrastructure, work on new expressways and ample availability of land spurred the growth.

Amit Sinha, CEO, Trespect, said that 55% of the overall new launches in 2019 happened in the city. “The completion of major infrastructure projects such as the Dwarka Expressway and the Sohna Elevated Road will add to the appeal of this city and help revive the demand in the forthcoming quarters,” he said.

The report further said that a sizeable 53% of the total units were launched in the affordable segment (less than ₹40 lakh) followed by the mid-segment (₹40 lakh-₹80 lakh) and the luxury segment (₹80 lakh-₹1.5 crore) with 19% and 14% share respectively.

Another development seen in the market during 2019 was that the city also witnessed an almost 100% increase in the launch of the affordable segment. which played a key role in boosting the market.