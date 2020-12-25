How Gurugram celebrated Christmas this year

gurugram

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 23:07 IST

The residents of Gurugram celebrated Christmas with caution owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The residents welfare associations (RWAs) decorated the society entrances and club houses. Picnics were organised in the parks, while residents wore Santa costumes and distributed gifts to children. Many residents went to farm houses, where special lunch buffets were organised for children. Painting competitions were held and few societies also organised team games for residents.

The celebrations adhered to necessary safety measures, said members of RWAs.

Residents of all age groups were seen dressed in their best attire to celebrate the day at various societies, such as Vipul Greens on Sohna Road, DLF Phase 2, Fresco Apartments in Nirvana Country and Sector 57.

In keeping with the joyous spirit of the season, Central Park residential society celebrated Christmas in the open space. Amid Covid-19, the celebrations adhered to utmost safety measures and precautions. Social distancing norms were observed where the families were seated in groups with tables arranged at a distance from each other. Meals were served at buffet stations to ensure contactless dining, said RWA members and residents.

At Vipul Greens women chefs cooked and baked winter special dishes. “We did not organise any party at club house but decorated the area. Children played games and wore red and white costumes. Candies were distributed among the security guards, “ said Kavita Ambwani, member RWA.

Nilesh Tandon, president RWA of Fresco Apartment in Nirvana, said that they had decorated the area and surprise gifts were exchanged by residents. “Many residents had planned surprise messages for their friends on social media and women had baked plum cakes for neighbours,” he said.

DLF Phase 2 residents, on the other hand, observed Zero Waste Day. “A man dressed as Santa spoke to the residents about waste segregation and composting,” said Gaurav Wahi, former president, DLF Phase 2, RWA.

The churches in city were decked up and shopping malls were awash in festive colours. On MG Road, Sohna Road and Golf Course Road residents thronged the Christmas bazaars. Galleria market in DLF City Phase-4, Sector 14 and Huda markets also organised Christmas-special programmes for shoppers.