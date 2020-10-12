HSVP asks architects to focus on structural safety of buildings

gurugram

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 23:54 IST

To prevent structural damages to residential buildings, particularly like one that happened after the rains on August 19 and 20, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has asked architects to focus on the structural safety of buildings and implement the design submitted at the time of obtaining completion certificate.

The decision comes after a HSVP-appointed technical committee, probing the damage and tilting of three houses in HSVP sectors, found that the structures had a weak foundation, leading to the damage.

HSVP officials said that it was observed that submission of structural safety certificates was not being taken seriously by architects and that there were discrepancies in what was being submitted on paper and what was taking place on ground.

To prevent repeat of such incidents, HSVP officials held a detailed meeting with architects and asked them to ensure that the structural safety certificate are submitted as per the plan and implemented as per the approved design. The architects have also been directed not to apply for occupancy certificates(OC) before the building is complete.

Vivek Kalia, estate officer, HSVP, said that action would be initiated against architects if it is found that OC had been sought for incomplete building or false pictures were uploaded, as was found in some cases in the past. “To ensure structural safety, it has been decided that the architects will also have to upload the detailed structural design while applying for a building plan. They will also have to ensure that the building has been constructed as per approved design,” he said.

Another decision taken by the HSVP is that at the time of applying for an occupation certificate, the allottee will have to submit an undertaking duly attested by 1st class magistrate that the premises shall not be used for any other purpose other than the allotment conditions. The allottee shall not raise any extra covered area after receiving the OC.

While applying for the OC, architects will also have to submit the plot size as per the verified demarcation plan, the authority said.

Kalia said that the objective of this decision is to prevent the commercial use of houses, which are in residential sectors. “We want to ensure that commercial activities are not carried out in residential areas,” he.said.

The committee formed by HSVP had submitted in its report that the foundation of the buildings that tilted in August was not laid at hard form strata and that the construction was not done under technical supervision of an architect or structural engineer. It is due to this reason that HSVP has now decided to obtain structural safety certificate from architects to ensure such incidents are not repeated.