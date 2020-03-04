HSVP seals five liquor vends for non-payment of ₹2.5cr dues

gurugram

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 23:48 IST

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Wednesday sealed five liquor vends for not paying rent to the authority despite repeated notices to the contractors. HSVP officials said that notices were issued to these vends on Monday seeking payment of dues. However, as they failed to deposit the rent, the action of sealing was initiated against five vends. The authority said that there are 48 vends with ₹2.5 crore pending dues and action would be taken against all such vends.

HS Jakhar, sub-divisional engineer, HSVP, said that these vends will be de-sealed only after payment of rent. “Around ₹10 crore was pending dues from liquor contractors but we had initiated action against the vends in December after which substantial amount was paid but these vends have refused to listen to every warning. We will seal all such establishments who don’t listen and pay their dues,” he asserted.

On Wednesday, the HSVP officials first of all closed a vend at Bakhtawar chowk with ₹23 lakh pending dues. Vends were also sealed in Sector 41, Trinity Tower One, Genpact Chowk and another vend on Golf Course Road.

“We have also given them warning that if the rent is not paid within one week, the vends will demolished as these are on HSVP land,” said Jakhar, adding that one of the vendors has deposited the pending dues after the sealing.

The process of de-sealing of vends, which pay the rent would be initiated by the administrator, Gurugram.

The defaulting vendors are located in sectors 43, 49, 47, 58, 66, 53, 25, 54, 32, 39, 26, 38, 29, 41, 55, 51 and 45, and on MG Road, officials said. The officials said that maximum number of such vends was in Sector 47, where six such vends had defaulted on payments.