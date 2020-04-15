In Gurugram, containment zones reduced to six areas

gurugram

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 21:00 IST

The district administration on Wednesday released a revised list of containment zones and stated that only Sun city sector 54, sector 39, village Fazilpur in Jharsa, ward no 11 Pataudi, village Raipur in Sohna and Devi Lal Colony will continue to remain sealed, along with police deployment.

The other areas — Nirvana Country, Laburnum Sushant Lok Phase 1, sector 9, Palam Vihar and sector 83 — will no longer be considered as containment zones as they were not susceptible to Covid-19 clustering.

Health officials say the areas which are no longer in the containment zone have not reported any Covid-19 case in the last 28 days. “As per the ministry of health and family welfare guidelines, containment zones will be scaled down if no Covid-19 case is reported from a particular area for at least four weeks after the last confirmed case has been isolated and treated at a hospital and all his/her contacts have completed quarantine,” said Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, chief medical officer.

Officials in the administration said that they are continuing to implement containment zone guidelines in the six identified areas as before and all roads connecting leading to the hotspots are being guarded by the police. In certain areas, details of people moving out of the perimeter for essential or emergency services is also being recorded.

In Nirvana Country, Laburnum Sushant Lok Phase 1, sector 9, Palam Vihar and sector 83, a total of 11 Covid-19 cases were reported, all of whom have successfully completed their treatments and have also completed a mandatory 14 day additional home quarantine, after being discharged from the hospital. Of the total 32 Covid-19 cases in Gurugram, 17 have recovered and 15 are undergoing treatment in the district.

According to the health department, they have screened people within 3kilomtre perimeter of the containment zones. Going by the data shared by the department, more than 8,000 people were screened in Palam Vihar, 7,500 in Laburnum society, 6,600 in sector 83, almost 4,000 in Nirvana Country and 7,000 in sector 9. “With the help of ASHA, ANM and medical officers, we have been conducting screening since March, when the cases were reported,” said Punia, adding these areas did not report any clustering of cases.